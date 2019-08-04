Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 4, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday’s Weather Condition;Sunday’s High Temp (F);Sunday’s Low Temp (F);Monday’s Weather Condition;Monday’s High Temp (F);Monday’s Low Temp (F);Monday’s Wind Direction;Monday’s Wind Speed (MPH);Monday’s Humidity (%);Monday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Monday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;82;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;74;SW;8;87%;67%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;104;89;Mostly sunny;106;90;W;12;42%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;72;Sunny and very warm;99;71;W;15;41%;2%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, humid;84;74;Sunshine and humid;85;73;ESE;7;73%;2%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;76;64;Periods of sun;72;62;SW;12;74%;44%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;73;60;Rather cloudy;73;61;SSE;5;71%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;102;82;Sunny and hot;109;84;WNW;8;17%;13%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Some sun, pleasant;79;54;Mainly cloudy;84;58;ENE;7;44%;1%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;69;42;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;ENE;8;51%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;92;75;Nice with sunshine;89;72;NNE;10;40%;1%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;57;46;A morning shower;52;48;WSW;18;61%;52%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;110;84;Sunny and very warm;111;85;WNW;14;19%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;94;72;High clouds and hot;97;70;S;5;49%;9%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;81;70;A stray t-shower;80;69;W;15;74%;74%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of showers;90;81;A shower in the p.m.;90;82;SW;11;66%;78%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;83;72;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;ESE;9;64%;2%;9

Beijing, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;73;Rain in the morning;82;73;E;5;87%;82%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;SSE;4;49%;4%;8

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;76;58;Showers and t-storms;77;63;SW;7;63%;84%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;63;51;A t-storm in spots;62;47;SE;8;79%;55%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;84;58;High clouds, breezy;79;56;E;17;57%;10%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;79;58;Variable cloudiness;82;64;SE;5;50%;28%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny intervals;80;64;More clouds than sun;74;60;SW;7;62%;22%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;80;56;Partly sunny, nice;83;58;W;5;51%;9%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;78;56;Partly sunny;81;60;SSW;6;46%;26%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;63;47;Plenty of sunshine;65;53;N;10;65%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;83;65;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;NE;6;32%;3%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;92;76;Mostly sunny;93;79;NE;8;66%;14%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;101;77;Warm with sunshine;101;75;N;7;36%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds breaking;60;53;Spotty showers;60;55;NNW;19;77%;88%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;69;A shower or t-storm;78;68;S;4;69%;81%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;84;Periods of sun;98;84;SSW;12;54%;44%;10

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and nice;83;68;Mostly sunny;87;72;WSW;7;63%;66%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;88;79;Spotty showers;87;79;S;8;77%;93%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny intervals;71;56;More clouds than sun;71;57;SSW;6;62%;39%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;78;Clouds and sun;86;78;WNW;10;78%;10%;10

Dallas, United States;Rain and a t-storm;90;75;Partly sunny;93;77;SE;5;59%;7%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;88;69;Partly sunny, nice;88;69;SE;9;69%;30%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;97;83;A shower or t-storm;93;83;SE;4;78%;77%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;92;64;A p.m. t-storm;89;62;SE;7;39%;71%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;95;82;A p.m. t-storm;97;83;S;7;72%;87%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, nice;93;67;Mostly cloudy;85;68;SSE;5;66%;16%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Showers;70;53;Partly sunny;68;53;SW;11;71%;70%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;Sunny and very hot;105;75;NE;7;16%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;86;68;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;WSW;9;64%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;87;78;A morning t-storm;86;79;NNW;7;82%;90%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;77;54;Partly sunny;80;55;E;7;39%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;ENE;6;72%;61%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;62;47;Sun and clouds;69;51;W;13;47%;9%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;88;78;Showers;88;76;WSW;13;79%;87%;7

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;Mostly cloudy;91;79;ESE;7;72%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;91;79;A shower in the p.m.;91;78;NE;11;59%;81%;5

Hyderabad, India;A shower or two;83;71;A p.m. t-storm;81;72;W;15;79%;63%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;95;80;Sunshine and humid;94;79;ENE;6;69%;66%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;77;66;Mostly sunny;80;67;ENE;10;52%;3%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;73;Becoming cloudy;90;72;NE;6;56%;15%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;105;86;Mostly sunny, warm;100;87;SE;8;42%;9%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;Sunny and nice;76;51;NNE;7;31%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;66;Sunny and hot;101;68;N;5;13%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;90;82;Partly sunny;91;83;WSW;12;67%;29%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;81;70;A t-storm in spots;82;70;SE;6;79%;69%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy;100;79;A t-storm around;92;78;S;16;50%;55%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sunshine;72;52;Partly sunny;70;50;W;8;45%;27%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;E;12;59%;66%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;87;70;Nice with some sun;89;71;WSW;7;52%;43%;10

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;92;81;A t-storm in spots;94;82;SSW;7;79%;83%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;A t-storm around;91;77;ENE;6;72%;49%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy, mild;60;24;Sunny and mild;61;27;NE;7;17%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;82;76;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SW;7;77%;75%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;62;58;Partly sunny;63;58;SSE;8;77%;0%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;78;63;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;NNW;10;58%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;76;60;Showers and t-storms;73;58;SW;13;72%;63%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;88;65;Partly sunny;88;65;S;5;49%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;77;66;Mostly sunny;76;67;S;7;74%;19%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;98;69;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;WSW;5;25%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;88;85;Cloudy with a shower;90;84;SSW;8;69%;86%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;75;Decreasing clouds;86;75;NNW;5;62%;44%;9

Manila, Philippines;Thunderstorms;84;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;78;WSW;10;82%;88%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;55;46;Turning sunny;59;49;N;11;59%;33%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;W;5;69%;87%;12

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;88;78;A t-storm or two;88;77;SE;6;77%;80%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;64;46;More clouds than sun;65;48;WNW;8;57%;8%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;82;76;Some sun, pleasant;83;77;SSW;12;76%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;59;41;Plenty of sun;61;50;N;9;72%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;76;60;Sunny;80;65;S;3;43%;3%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cool with some sun;57;46;Rain and drizzle;55;50;WNW;9;59%;66%;4

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;83;78;Cloudy, downpours;84;81;WSW;15;87%;96%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;79;52;Mostly sunny;79;53;NE;6;54%;13%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;87;70;Mostly sunny;83;72;SSE;6;49%;27%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;98;72;Sunlit and very warm;97;73;NW;8;47%;2%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;82;61;Nice with some sun;77;57;WNW;8;71%;28%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;92;77;Mostly sunny;95;80;E;12;52%;22%;11

Oslo, Norway;Thundershower;66;57;Variable clouds;65;54;S;6;75%;44%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunlit and pleasant;76;52;Sunny;83;59;SSW;8;49%;6%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sunshine;83;79;A couple of showers;83;78;ESE;12;80%;86%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;NW;7;79%;74%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;E;6;73%;55%;12

Paris, France;Warmer;88;62;Partly sunny;81;64;W;7;52%;22%;7

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;66;55;Times of rain;65;51;NNE;8;78%;89%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;88;79;A few showers;91;78;SW;11;69%;77%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;84;74;Cloudy;85;73;SSE;17;73%;70%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SE;6;50%;44%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;73;57;A shower or t-storm;80;63;WSW;5;46%;82%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy, warm;91;73;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;NW;5;59%;17%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;74;51;Partial sunshine;77;50;SSE;9;40%;40%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;78;64;Mostly sunny;79;63;W;8;70%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;82;74;Spotty showers;81;73;SE;13;70%;88%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;60;52;Rain and drizzle;58;53;NW;7;79%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm in spots;64;53;Clouds and sun;67;50;WSW;11;55%;28%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little rain;69;62;Remaining cloudy;71;62;E;7;69%;37%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;108;78;Plenty of sunshine;110;81;NNW;5;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;91;64;Mostly sunny;91;65;W;7;55%;1%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cool;60;50;Cloudy;65;47;SSE;10;52%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;69;59;Partly sunny;67;58;WSW;11;74%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;64;Showers and t-storms;80;66;ENE;6;74%;72%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;89;80;A shower in places;88;79;E;12;71%;60%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;E;5;94%;66%;12

Sana’a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;82;62;A shower in the p.m.;78;59;W;8;43%;67%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, nice and warm;76;44;Plenty of sun;67;42;SW;3;45%;3%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;89;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NNE;7;71%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;56;Mostly sunny;81;63;NNW;9;57%;2%;9

Seattle, United States;Nice with sunshine;85;62;Mostly sunny;87;61;NNE;6;48%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;93;76;Hazy sun, hot, humid;95;79;NNE;4;62%;20%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;88;79;Partly sunny;91;81;SSE;13;70%;30%;11

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;90;82;More clouds than sun;91;83;SE;11;67%;44%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;74;52;Partly sunny, nice;79;53;S;6;52%;3%;9

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;79;A shower in places;87;79;ENE;12;72%;74%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;64;50;A t-storm in spots;70;57;SSW;7;70%;74%;5

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;65;49;Turning sunny;68;46;WSW;7;66%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;100;81;Partly sunny and hot;97;81;E;11;59%;41%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;61;54;Partly sunny;67;53;WNW;12;55%;40%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;100;73;Sunny and hot;103;75;N;7;27%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;84;66;Mostly sunny, windy;83;60;NW;24;44%;62%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, seasonable;102;86;Sunny and hot;106;81;NW;7;11%;3%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny, nice;89;78;NW;9;57%;25%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, less humid;90;66;Mostly sunny;94;66;ESE;5;36%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;Humid with some sun;91;80;S;9;69%;24%;9

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and beautiful;74;59;Sunny and pleasant;76;65;SW;6;67%;6%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;92;77;Sunny and pleasant;90;76;E;7;58%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and warm;97;74;Mostly sunny;97;76;SE;8;36%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A heavy p.m. shower;82;59;A little a.m. rain;70;57;ESE;7;80%;86%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;84;64;Sunshine;84;62;E;4;47%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;79;58;Variable cloudiness;83;65;WNW;4;46%;31%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;81;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;WSW;5;75%;63%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;66;46;Variable cloudiness;67;49;WSW;7;57%;7%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;75;52;Partly sunny;76;58;SSW;4;52%;44%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;50;43;Plenty of sun;53;45;WNW;14;44%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy rain, t-storm;86;77;A couple of t-storms;83;78;SW;12;84%;88%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with sunshine;95;64;Mostly sunny;91;61;NE;5;32%;8%;10

