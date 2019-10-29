Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny, hot;98;76;Sunny and hot;99;76;NE;8;32%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;67;54;Sunny and pleasant;73;55;W;7;63%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;70;55;Partly sunny;71;58;WSW;6;70%;18%;4

AD

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;53;36;Partly sunny, chilly;50;33;E;10;77%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;49;41;Spotty showers;49;37;SE;10;69%;76%;0

AD

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;75;53;Mostly cloudy;78;56;S;6;39%;29%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, breezy;58;41;Clouds and sun;60;40;SSW;9;53%;5%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;105;81;Mainly cloudy, hot;106;77;NE;12;31%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny and beautiful;72;57;Clouds and sun, nice;75;61;SSW;5;66%;32%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;62;51;Partly sunny, breezy;62;54;WSW;17;65%;60%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;85;60;A t-storm around;80;57;NW;9;67%;41%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;88;73;A heavy thunderstorm;87;72;SSW;4;81%;74%;6

AD

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;78;68;A t-storm in spots;78;68;SE;9;79%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;92;79;Mostly sunny;93;73;NE;6;51%;9%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;69;57;Sunny intervals;70;58;W;6;75%;65%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;61;37;Sunny, nice and warm;66;41;NW;6;49%;0%;3

AD

Belgrade, Serbia;Afternoon rain;63;44;Cloudy;56;42;NNE;4;60%;70%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;51;31;Partly sunny;47;29;S;3;65%;4%;2

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;69;45;Sunny intervals;68;46;SE;5;58%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;87;66;Partly sunny;89;67;SSE;8;47%;22%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;Overcast and chilly;50;39;Partly sunny, chilly;48;30;NW;4;68%;27%;2

AD

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;52;37;Partly sunny;49;34;ESE;6;73%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;60;46;Cooler with rain;50;39;E;10;84%;88%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;48;37;Cool with some sun;51;32;ESE;4;64%;29%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;71;59;A passing shower;72;55;ESE;12;66%;55%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little a.m. rain;85;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;ENE;6;52%;61%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;68;45;Plenty of sun;67;45;WNW;5;46%;0%;4

AD

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;81;64;Mostly sunny;82;65;N;6;51%;27%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cool;61;48;Partly sunny;64;52;SSE;12;63%;25%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;66;A thunderstorm;80;66;SE;3;76%;62%;9

AD

Chennai, India;Showers and t-storms;90;78;Couple of t-storms;85;76;SSW;6;85%;89%;3

Chicago, United States;A shower in the a.m.;45;39;Chilly with rain;45;41;NNE;14;77%;93%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Couple of t-storms;86;76;Couple of t-storms;84;76;SSE;9;83%;83%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;46;32;A shower;46;41;W;7;65%;67%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;91;79;Sunny and very warm;90;80;NNE;5;59%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;52;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;32;NNW;10;84%;61%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;73;Showers around;89;73;SSE;8;66%;79%;11

AD

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;83;66;Hazy sun;88;64;WSW;6;53%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Cloudy with snow;19;8;A bit of a.m. snow;22;8;SSW;5;65%;66%;2

AD

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;90;71;Partial sunshine;89;71;NW;4;62%;20%;5

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;94;70;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;E;6;57%;8%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy with some sun;51;44;Breezy with rain;50;45;ESE;17;74%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;72;54;A morning shower;69;52;NNE;6;50%;84%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds, nice;75;62;Partly sunny;75;65;W;9;74%;26%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;62;Partly sunny;83;63;N;7;49%;1%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Unseasonably hot;97;65;Warm with sunshine;92;64;ESE;11;23%;5%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;73;Partly sunny;89;73;ESE;8;63%;65%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and snow shower;34;24;Partly sunny;34;28;S;7;78%;58%;1

AD

AD

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;WSW;11;62%;86%;4

Hong Kong, China;More sun than clouds;82;68;Variable cloudiness;83;71;ENE;8;52%;12%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;87;73;Partly sunny;86;72;N;4;62%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;85;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;ESE;6;77%;55%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun;88;61;Partly sunny;86;61;NNE;5;48%;9%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds breaking;65;53;Partly sunny;67;57;ENE;6;76%;16%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;92;75;An afternoon shower;92;76;NNW;6;61%;59%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;93;79;Lots of sun, nice;93;76;N;11;46%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, not as warm;79;51;Nice with some sun;81;55;SE;9;39%;4%;13

AD

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;70;51;Nice with some sun;71;45;W;5;41%;15%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;92;75;Some sun;93;73;NW;7;46%;41%;2

AD

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;73;57;Becoming cloudy;77;55;S;5;66%;41%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;101;78;Sunny and very warm;101;78;N;12;24%;1%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;50;31;Partly sunny, chilly;42;22;NW;8;64%;7%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;89;76;A stray shower;89;76;NE;6;70%;79%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;88;74;A t-storm around;85;72;ESE;5;74%;79%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;86;71;Mostly cloudy;89;71;NW;5;63%;9%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;E;3;81%;80%;6

AD

La Paz, Bolivia;More sun than clouds;67;30;Mostly sunny, warm;67;32;ENE;11;26%;27%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SW;5;81%;57%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;65;61;Partly sunny;66;60;S;7;75%;44%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;71;63;Cloudy, p.m. rain;70;64;WSW;7;89%;87%;1

AD

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;53;44;Clouds and sun;53;43;E;10;65%;25%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;73;51;Plenty of sunshine;74;48;NNE;7;18%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds;83;75;Decreasing clouds;85;76;SSW;6;70%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;68;50;Partly sunny;69;55;WSW;5;64%;44%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;79;Couple of t-storms;86;81;WNW;11;82%;89%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Plenty of clouds;90;77;A morning t-storm;91;77;N;4;74%;72%;9

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;86;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;78;ENE;5;62%;66%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very warm;87;56;Warm with sunshine;85;67;NNE;6;41%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;72;56;Showers and t-storms;74;58;N;4;61%;83%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;87;80;Partly sunny;87;79;ENE;10;71%;44%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;42;28;Partly sunny;37;19;NW;7;60%;15%;2

AD

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and nice;86;78;Clouds and sunshine;86;77;SSE;8;72%;51%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;66;59;Showers and t-storms;65;57;SE;13;81%;59%;8

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, mild;61;51;Spotty showers;58;48;NNE;1;77%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;41;29;A little snow;33;24;NNW;14;61%;67%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;92;77;A t-storm around;93;77;ENE;5;66%;71%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;78;59;A stray a.m. t-storm;74;60;NNE;9;71%;71%;4

New York, United States;Cloudy with mist;61;59;Rather cloudy, mist;66;61;S;6;85%;88%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;75;60;Nice with sunshine;78;58;WNW;6;61%;5%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Winds subsiding;55;28;Partly sunny;38;33;ENE;4;78%;56%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Downpours;67;56;Mostly sunny, nice;71;52;SSW;5;65%;2%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;43;25;Partly sunny;38;28;WNW;3;83%;30%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;60;42;Spotty showers;52;42;NE;7;82%;92%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;85;78;A couple of showers;85;78;NNW;7;80%;79%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;84;75;Showers and t-storms;84;75;NW;5;84%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;92;75;A shower in the p.m.;92;76;E;6;69%;73%;10

Paris, France;A shower or two;52;45;Periods of sun;49;46;E;6;65%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;79;53;Afternoon rain;72;53;W;17;72%;92%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;92;77;Mostly cloudy;91;75;NW;9;60%;30%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;SSE;10;80%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A shower in places;88;73;ESE;4;58%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;48;35;Partly sunny, chilly;45;27;E;5;65%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;61;31;Plenty of sunshine;64;47;SSE;6;61%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;70;54;Afternoon showers;72;53;S;10;58%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;75;56;Clouds and sun, nice;73;58;ESE;8;78%;9%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;Sunny intervals;84;75;ESE;9;63%;46%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;45;43;A p.m. shower or two;45;41;S;7;80%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;41;28;A passing shower;37;32;SW;2;79%;80%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;91;75;A t-storm around;90;74;NNE;6;61%;52%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;97;69;Sunny and hot;99;69;N;7;11%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;72;54;Partly sunny;72;55;NNE;5;74%;44%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;34;25;Clouds and sun;32;22;NW;8;59%;24%;1

San Francisco, United States;Increasingly windy;68;48;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;NE;9;28%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;79;63;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;E;5;81%;83%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;86;77;Partly sunny;86;76;E;10;70%;44%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;75;66;Showers and t-storms;75;66;NW;5;100%;82%;7

Sana’a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;83;48;Mostly sunny, nice;75;47;E;6;22%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;71;42;Sunny and pleasant;80;48;SSW;5;29%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;87;72;Partly sunny, nice;86;71;N;8;71%;27%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;70;59;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;61;WSW;5;90%;91%;1

Seattle, United States;Plenty of sun;47;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;34;NE;6;41%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;64;39;Sunshine;63;46;SSW;4;62%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;Mostly sunny;72;57;SE;5;44%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;NNW;5;69%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;72;38;Cloudy;65;43;SE;5;66%;69%;1

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny;87;74;ENE;9;65%;27%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;28;Periods of sun;41;34;WSW;6;77%;36%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;79;62;Some sun;79;64;E;11;57%;3%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;75;70;A little rain;77;72;E;11;78%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow shower;36;29;Some sun, a shower;35;30;SSW;6;60%;80%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;74;54;Mainly cloudy;71;56;ESE;4;39%;55%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;72;47;Partly sunny, mild;67;47;NNW;10;61%;23%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;67;51;An afternoon shower;68;50;WNW;6;47%;51%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;77;66;Lots of sun, nice;79;66;N;7;61%;27%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;76;51;Partly sunny;78;55;ESE;3;45%;33%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;61;56;Partly sunny;70;59;N;4;77%;7%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun, mild;60;47;Cooler with rain;50;48;NE;10;79%;90%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny intervals;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;76;65;SE;4;64%;69%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;75;59;Some sun, pleasant;75;60;W;7;68%;43%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;51;22;Sunny and mild;52;20;WNW;10;44%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and chilly;45;32;Partly sunny;50;36;ENE;3;50%;8%;2

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;50;40;Partly sunny, chilly;46;32;NW;4;59%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;92;66;Partial sunshine;87;62;ENE;5;44%;5%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;41;29;Partly sunny;37;23;SSW;6;69%;67%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, a shower;47;30;Partly sunny;46;30;W;5;76%;40%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;61;49;A shower in the p.m.;61;49;SSW;20;65%;81%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SW;4;75%;71%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun;66;41;Sunshine, pleasant;64;39;E;3;58%;31%;3

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather