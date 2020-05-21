Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;79;Mostly sunny;99;81;N;9;34%;0%;12
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and summerlike;104;74;Unseasonably hot;98;67;WSW;14;20%;2%;11
Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;75;58;Warm with hazy sun;79;61;ENE;10;52%;0%;11
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and warm;79;59;Showers and t-storms;72;54;SW;15;70%;66%;4
Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;58;44;Spotty showers;57;44;S;6;64%;68%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;93;66;Warm with hazy sun;95;68;ESE;11;18%;0%;11
Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;64;47;Becoming cloudy;66;51;SSW;10;46%;29%;5
Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;88;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;50;SW;15;82%;72%;1
Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;80;61;A shower;73;54;N;13;50%;56%;11
Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;62;46;Sunny;62;45;SSE;4;76%;1%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;111;75;Unseasonably hot;113;81;ESE;6;12%;0%;11
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;93;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;S;6;74%;56%;7
Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;93;72;Hazy sunshine;94;72;W;8;45%;30%;13
Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;100;82;Hazy and hot;99;81;SSW;8;57%;65%;7
Barcelona, Spain;Abundant sunshine;79;63;Partly sunny;77;63;WSW;9;66%;0%;10
Beijing, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;73;59;Some sun, very warm;86;64;E;9;27%;61%;10
Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;70;46;Mostly sunny;67;46;SE;6;33%;1%;9
Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;68;50;A t-storm in spots;71;53;SSE;9;34%;76%;5
Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;69;49;Showers and t-storms;69;51;SE;7;65%;70%;10
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;58;High clouds;82;59;ENE;8;65%;9%;4
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;69;46;Partly sunny;69;53;SSW;5;32%;25%;8
Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;81;64;Showers and t-storms;76;53;WSW;11;58%;69%;5
Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;61;46;Cool with some sun;62;43;SE;5;53%;64%;6
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;68;44;Mostly sunny;68;49;WNW;5;28%;7%;8
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with rain;60;52;Cloudy;60;45;S;11;68%;14%;1
Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;Partly sunny;83;67;NE;6;37%;35%;9
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;66;53;Partly sunny;69;54;NE;10;64%;4%;6
Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;107;72;Sunny and not as hot;98;69;N;11;26%;0%;12
Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cooler;65;50;Hazy sun;65;51;NNW;6;46%;1%;3
Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;88;68;A shower or t-storm;84;68;SSE;4;62%;63%;11
Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;106;86;Warm with hazy sun;104;81;S;9;46%;3%;12
Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;60;55;Sunny intervals;66;55;E;7;77%;30%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;91;81;A t-storm in spots;88;82;SW;9;76%;70%;7
Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;60;48;Mostly cloudy;60;48;SSE;12;60%;74%;5
Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine;79;71;Turning sunny;80;72;WNW;12;74%;0%;12
Dallas, United States;Thundershower;84;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;SSE;11;77%;65%;5
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;83;72;A few showers;85;72;S;10;72%;73%;5
Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;108;81;Hot with hazy sun;112;84;SSE;6;17%;0%;12
Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;76;48;Mostly sunny;81;52;SSE;8;27%;12%;11
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Tropical rainstorm;89;77;Showers and t-storms;93;80;S;9;70%;69%;9
Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;A t-storm or two;87;78;ENE;4;77%;88%;4
Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;62;49;Spotty showers;62;45;SW;25;57%;65%;6
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;83;54;Plenty of sunshine;84;58;NE;6;29%;0%;11
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and very warm;81;66;Partly sunny, nice;78;66;NE;5;66%;0%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;101;81;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SSE;11;65%;89%;6
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;72;45;Sunlit and pleasant;74;47;ESE;5;49%;5%;6
Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;90;74;Showers and t-storms;88;74;ESE;9;66%;85%;11
Helsinki, Finland;Windy with a shower;60;40;Partly sunny;57;38;ESE;7;52%;4%;5
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;97;82;Overcast, a t-storm;98;82;SSW;7;64%;64%;8
Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;81;Heavy thunderstorms;84;77;SE;9;85%;100%;3
Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;86;72;Mostly sunny;86;71;NE;14;54%;55%;13
Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun and warm;107;77;Warm with hazy sun;108;83;NNE;8;19%;0%;13
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;102;71;Hazy sun and warm;101;76;N;8;25%;1%;9
Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;70;53;Brief a.m. showers;63;47;ENE;12;72%;76%;8
Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;91;78;Clouds and sun;93;78;ENE;7;69%;42%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;84;Hot with hazy sun;101;83;NE;8;33%;0%;13
Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;Hazy sunshine;69;43;SE;5;44%;1%;5
Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;85;55;Hazy sun;84;55;ESE;6;20%;4%;12
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;99;84;Hazy sun and warm;98;84;WNW;14;55%;0%;12
Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;84;64;A p.m. t-storm;83;65;WSW;6;69%;67%;11
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;84;Hazy sunshine;104;84;S;10;26%;12%;13
Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty p.m. showers;57;41;Spotty showers;55;41;NW;11;61%;85%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;86;80;Showers and t-storms;87;80;NE;12;65%;69%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;89;74;Partial sunshine;91;74;SW;5;65%;55%;8
Kolkata, India;Rain and wind;85;76;Hazy sun;93;82;S;8;69%;11%;13
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Brief p.m. showers;92;79;A heavy thunderstorm;91;78;ESE;4;80%;89%;7
La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;62;32;Mild with some sun;60;30;E;8;30%;7%;6
Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;93;78;A thunderstorm;89;76;SW;6;74%;71%;10
Lima, Peru;Clearing;67;61;Partly sunny;66;61;S;7;79%;28%;3
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;Periods of sun;80;62;N;9;66%;2%;10
London, United Kingdom;Warm with some sun;82;60;Some sun returning;70;51;SW;15;51%;12%;6
Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;82;59;Plenty of sunshine;78;58;SSE;7;54%;2%;11
Luanda, Angola;Sunshine and nice;87;75;Sunny and pleasant;87;74;SSE;7;71%;3%;8
Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;Partly sunny and hot;91;63;WNW;5;40%;2%;10
Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;82;W;15;78%;69%;3
Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;76;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;ESE;6;80%;78%;8
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;82;WSW;8;66%;66%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;56;46;Partly sunny;56;48;SSE;7;71%;8%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;83;57;A t-storm around;81;54;E;5;29%;42%;14
Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;88;79;Showers around;87;78;E;10;65%;72%;11
Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;47;36;Showers around;53;36;NNE;10;62%;74%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;81;Clouds and sun;88;80;SW;13;67%;65%;9
Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and drizzle;66;58;A brief shower;61;55;SSE;16;67%;73%;2
Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;75;55;Turning sunny, warm;80;56;NW;11;32%;1%;9
Moscow, Russia;Rain tapering off;50;40;Rain and drizzle;50;40;N;9;67%;81%;1
Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;91;85;Hazy sun;91;84;W;9;69%;2%;13
Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;58;Rain and drizzle;74;56;E;7;70%;76%;7
New York, United States;Mostly sunny;69;55;Showers around;70;59;SE;6;67%;96%;4
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, summerlike;102;68;Mostly sunny, cooler;87;61;W;16;38%;2%;11
Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain tapering off;60;49;Cloudy;67;50;S;6;75%;49%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;72;56;Mostly cloudy;80;61;W;6;54%;14%;11
Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;61;47;Partly sunny;59;46;SSE;6;56%;74%;4
Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;77;47;Mostly sunny, warm;82;54;SW;8;33%;1%;9
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;87;80;Sun and clouds;87;80;ESE;8;75%;74%;6
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;77;Showers and t-storms;89;78;NW;6;78%;69%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;91;76;A t-storm or two;87;76;ENE;8;80%;78%;11
Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;84;65;A t-storm in spots;79;55;NW;8;48%;76%;5
Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;70;46;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;NE;6;50%;1%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy and very warm;97;79;Hot with high clouds;99;80;SW;6;54%;44%;7
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NNE;9;78%;63%;8
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Some sun, a shower;92;75;ESE;5;54%;66%;12
Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;67;46;Partly sunny;70;57;SSW;5;38%;66%;5
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mainly cloudy;71;57;Periods of rain;72;58;SE;11;67%;85%;4
Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;72;55;Rather cloudy;72;53;WSW;9;53%;57%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;Brilliant sunshine;81;59;WSW;6;67%;0%;11
Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;SE;7;75%;77%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;A passing shower;54;45;High clouds;58;42;NNE;7;55%;2%;2
Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;52;43;Partly sunny;56;38;N;9;61%;17%;6
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;High clouds;82;70;N;5;65%;1%;2
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;103;76;Mostly sunny, warm;106;78;NE;8;6%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;81;52;Nice with sunshine;81;55;WSW;7;41%;1%;10
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;47;38;Variable cloudiness;53;35;N;11;54%;3%;3
San Francisco, United States;Windy this afternoon;68;53;Windy in the p.m.;68;52;W;16;52%;3%;11
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;66;Showers and t-storms;80;65;ESE;5;82%;73%;8
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;87;79;A shower or two;88;78;SE;9;73%;72%;13
San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun, a t-storm;76;65;Showers and t-storms;76;65;SSE;4;98%;80%;13
Sana’a, Yemen;Partly sunny;77;57;Showers around;74;57;SSE;5;47%;80%;9
Santiago, Chile;A little rain;57;36;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;S;3;32%;0%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;89;73;A shower or two;87;73;ENE;5;73%;73%;12
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;74;53;Clouds and sun, nice;79;57;NNW;7;67%;2%;10
Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;56;47;Inc. clouds;59;48;S;8;66%;44%;4
Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;73;57;Overcast;78;55;WNW;6;58%;55%;6
Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;81;66;Cloudy;79;68;SE;9;60%;1%;11
Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;N;4;73%;56%;4
Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler, p.m. rain;57;47;A shower;65;41;W;9;57%;58%;9
St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Variable cloudiness;88;76;Partly sunny;87;76;ESE;8;68%;5%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny;62;34;Clouds and sun;59;43;SSE;8;40%;26%;4
Sydney, Australia;Afternoon showers;67;48;Windy;60;51;SW;22;74%;89%;1
Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;74;ENE;8;89%;92%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;57;43;Partly sunny;57;38;W;9;54%;5%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and delightful;85;59;Plenty of sun;88;64;NE;7;33%;0%;10
Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warmer;84;59;Increasing clouds;87;59;NNW;8;45%;55%;10
Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warmer;81;64;Mostly sunny;90;70;SSW;8;25%;0%;12
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and summerlike;100;72;Lots of sun, cooler;86;70;WSW;9;52%;1%;11
Tirana, Albania;Rain this morning;75;53;Mostly sunny, nice;81;51;ESE;5;33%;0%;10
Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;61;58;A few showers;64;61;ESE;8;91%;97%;3
Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;56;49;Mostly sunny;64;54;N;5;66%;28%;9
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;77;63;Turning sunny, nice;75;62;E;7;68%;0%;11
Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;79;61;Sunny and nice;81;58;NNW;11;49%;0%;11
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers around;61;39;A couple of showers;53;35;NNE;9;60%;70%;8
Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;58;48;Partly sunny;61;48;ESE;7;55%;44%;7
Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;70;47;Partly sunny;71;54;ESE;5;32%;27%;8
Vientiane, Laos;High clouds and warm;97;79;Unseasonably hot;99;80;WNW;6;43%;39%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;52;37;Partly sunny;58;34;NNW;8;61%;43%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;59;35;Partly sunny;61;39;NNE;8;43%;1%;7
Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;56;54;Partly sunny, windy;60;50;NNW;24;68%;0%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;High clouds;98;79;W;6;58%;33%;8
Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with some sun;87;59;Clouds and sun, warm;87;61;ESE;3;26%;28%;11
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.