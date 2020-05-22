Aleppo, Syria;Unseasonably hot;99;66;Partly sunny, cooler;82;60;WSW;14;45%;65%;11
Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;Hazy and warm;80;63;ENE;9;54%;0%;11
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;68;54;Partly sunny, windy;64;52;WSW;26;60%;55%;7
Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;56;44;Cloudy with a shower;58;45;SSE;7;56%;84%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny and hot;98;69;Hazy and summerlike;101;71;ESE;9;18%;0%;11
Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;68;49;Warmer with hazy sun;82;55;SSW;5;47%;10%;7
Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and cooler;59;49;Partly sunny;63;43;SW;12;65%;1%;4
Athens, Greece;Windy;72;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;56;NE;7;40%;3%;11
Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny;63;42;Partly sunny;60;52;ENE;4;66%;2%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;Unseasonably hot;113;81;Winds subsiding;105;76;NNE;16;14%;0%;11
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Some brightening;91;74;S;6;71%;44%;5
Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;94;72;Hazy and less humid;95;72;SW;7;48%;29%;13
Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;83;A t-storm in spots;99;84;S;8;60%;64%;5
Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;77;64;Sun and some clouds;76;65;E;9;66%;42%;10
Beijing, China;Some sun, very warm;86;61;A t-storm or two;79;61;N;10;54%;61%;9
Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine;70;48;Mostly sunny;70;53;SSE;5;53%;75%;7
Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;73;57;A little rain;66;49;WNW;10;63%;71%;3
Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;70;50;A shower or t-storm;70;50;SE;8;63%;82%;10
Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;83;62;More sun than clouds;81;63;SSW;4;65%;30%;6
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;72;53;Cooler with some sun;64;51;W;8;78%;80%;6
Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;73;53;A shower in the a.m.;65;50;WSW;13;47%;60%;8
Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;66;43;Mostly sunny;66;44;SSE;5;49%;4%;9
Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;71;52;Clouds and sun, cool;64;53;WSW;5;38%;85%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;59;44;Mainly cloudy;62;45;SW;6;72%;3%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;86;67;Nice with some sun;82;66;SE;7;38%;25%;9
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;70;54;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;SSW;7;65%;0%;11
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and not as hot;95;69;Mostly sunny;89;66;NW;10;34%;1%;12
Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;64;53;Plenty of sun;68;54;NNW;7;70%;3%;3
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;88;68;Partly sunny;85;68;SSE;4;45%;11%;12
Chennai, India;Clouding up, warm;106;85;Hazy and very warm;103;84;S;10;52%;2%;12
Chicago, United States;Low clouds breaking;63;55;A heavy p.m. t-storm;70;65;S;8;80%;84%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;87;80;Becoming cloudy;88;81;SW;9;72%;55%;8
Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning cloudy;61;48;A touch of rain;61;46;WSW;10;73%;72%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Windy this afternoon;82;72;Sunny and nice;80;71;WNW;9;74%;0%;12
Dallas, United States;A severe t-storm;90;70;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SSE;11;71%;75%;4
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;80;71;Partly sunny;86;72;S;11;68%;44%;8
Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;111;79;Hazy sun and hot;111;81;SE;6;22%;4%;12
Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;81;51;Mostly cloudy;81;49;NE;8;26%;57%;9
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;91;80;Partly sunny, warm;95;80;S;9;69%;33%;12
Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;SSE;5;75%;74%;5
Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;63;46;Very windy, a shower;59;50;WSW;33;63%;66%;7
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;86;58;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;NE;6;32%;0%;11
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;77;68;Nice with some sun;78;67;E;11;61%;0%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;92;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;S;5;72%;81%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunlit and pleasant;72;47;Sunny and nice;75;47;E;5;48%;4%;6
Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;88;74;Showers and t-storms;86;73;E;8;74%;82%;8
Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine;64;38;Partly sunny;56;42;ESE;8;53%;2%;5
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;97;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;S;8;71%;60%;6
Hong Kong, China;Heavy thunderstorms;86;77;Showers around;82;77;E;9;82%;81%;3
Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;86;72;Partly sunny;86;72;ENE;9;55%;44%;13
Hyderabad, India;Warm with sunshine;106;80;Hazy and very warm;108;81;SSE;7;19%;0%;13
Islamabad, Pakistan;High clouds and warm;102;75;Clouds and sun, warm;99;73;N;10;32%;4%;8
Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with showers;61;46;Spotty showers;60;46;NNE;7;74%;72%;3
Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;91;77;A t-storm around;93;77;WSW;7;68%;48%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and summerlike;105;84;Mostly sunny, warm;99;83;N;11;36%;0%;13
Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;68;42;Hazy sunshine;70;42;S;2;42%;2%;5
Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;87;56;Hazy sun;81;55;S;7;25%;2%;12
Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;84;Hazy sun and breezy;97;83;W;15;54%;0%;12
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;64;A t-storm in spots;81;65;NNW;5;76%;74%;11
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;83;Hazy sunshine;104;84;S;9;28%;9%;13
Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in the a.m.;55;42;A passing shower;56;38;NNW;9;59%;56%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;Windy with a t-storm;88;80;Showers and t-storms;89;80;NNE;15;66%;82%;7
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;89;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;W;5;73%;83%;4
Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;94;82;Clouds and sun;94;82;S;9;67%;5%;13
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;96;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;NW;4;82%;76%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;59;31;Sunny and mild;60;28;NE;8;35%;2%;7
Lagos, Nigeria;Low clouds;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;SW;6;76%;72%;4
Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;62;Clouds and sun;67;61;S;5;77%;9%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, nice;80;61;Partly sunny;82;61;N;10;55%;0%;11
London, United Kingdom;Windy, not as warm;71;51;Spotty showers;64;51;WSW;19;47%;65%;7
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;78;59;Sunny and beautiful;76;58;S;6;52%;2%;11
Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;87;74;Mostly sunny;86;74;S;6;73%;7%;8
Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;91;62;Partly sunny and hot;92;63;NE;5;38%;3%;10
Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;82;A shower in the a.m.;88;82;W;11;74%;90%;5
Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;88;74;Showers around;85;72;SE;5;86%;93%;6
Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;90;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;82;WSW;10;73%;81%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;59;49;A shower or two;58;50;S;6;76%;82%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;81;55;A p.m. t-storm;82;55;SW;5;26%;80%;14
Miami, United States;Partly sunny;87;79;Mostly cloudy;86;78;E;11;67%;68%;9
Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;50;36;Clouds and sun;60;35;NNW;7;59%;4%;6
Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning cloudy;94;80;Decreasing clouds;88;81;SW;15;69%;60%;7
Montevideo, Uruguay;Winds subsiding;62;55;Partly sunny;61;49;SSW;13;55%;5%;3
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;Not as warm;70;52;NE;12;29%;1%;9
Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;49;40;A shower or two;46;40;NNE;7;69%;75%;2
Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;84;Hazy sun;92;83;NW;10;68%;2%;13
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;54;Partly sunny;75;55;E;6;65%;37%;10
New York, United States;Becoming cloudy;76;59;Rain and drizzle;67;52;NE;6;81%;92%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and cooler;87;61;Partly sunny;81;60;WNW;12;43%;27%;11
Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;68;50;Partly sunny;72;53;SE;4;59%;3%;6
Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;76;64;Partly sunny;83;62;W;6;55%;28%;7
Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;63;46;A bit of rain;57;45;S;11;80%;84%;3
Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and very warm;81;53;Mostly sunny;76;48;E;12;26%;4%;9
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;87;80;A t-storm or two;87;81;E;8;76%;72%;4
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;90;76;A shower or t-storm;89;77;WNW;6;82%;82%;8
Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;NE;7;79%;85%;11
Paris, France;Not as warm;78;54;Showers around;67;49;WNW;9;53%;60%;7
Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;NE;10;38%;2%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, hot;100;80;A p.m. t-storm;96;80;SSW;7;67%;77%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;NNW;10;78%;73%;8
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;ESE;5;56%;66%;13
Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;69;57;Periods of rain;68;49;W;6;81%;79%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;Periods of rain;67;58;Spotty showers;69;59;S;9;69%;92%;2
Quito, Ecuador;Some sun;71;54;A shower in the p.m.;73;55;E;10;51%;68%;10
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;61;Mostly sunny, warm;84;62;SSE;7;57%;0%;11
Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;76;A morning shower;85;75;SE;8;81%;100%;3
Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;61;43;Clouds and sun;57;45;SE;8;55%;15%;5
Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;57;36;Partly sunny;64;48;SE;3;47%;25%;6
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;83;70;Mostly sunny;86;72;NW;6;62%;69%;5
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;102;74;Hazy sunshine;104;77;ESE;6;9%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;81;55;Partly sunny;82;58;SSW;7;48%;9%;10
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;56;33;Mostly sunny;58;33;ESE;7;49%;0%;5
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;53;Mostly sunny;71;54;SW;11;52%;2%;11
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;82;66;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;E;5;77%;86%;9
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;78;Partly sunny;87;78;SE;10;67%;55%;13
San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;76;65;Showers and t-storms;76;65;SW;4;96%;84%;13
Sana’a, Yemen;Downpours;76;57;A shower in the p.m.;75;57;NE;6;48%;57%;14
Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;66;40;Mostly sunny;73;44;E;3;25%;0%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;ESE;5;74%;66%;11
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;75;55;Partly sunny;80;55;NNW;8;66%;1%;10
Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;60;48;Mostly cloudy;63;49;NNE;5;63%;28%;3
Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;74;59;Periods of sun;78;61;SW;6;60%;72%;5
Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;81;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;68;SSE;9;58%;1%;10
Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;80;SSW;4;78%;84%;6
Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;67;42;Mostly sunny;68;46;S;8;42%;12%;10
St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;88;77;Partly sunny;88;74;ESE;8;66%;64%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Abundant sunshine;62;44;Cooler, p.m. rain;53;44;S;11;67%;88%;2
Sydney, Australia;Heavy showers, windy;63;52;Breezy with rain;64;54;SW;16;72%;89%;2
Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;77;73;A little a.m. rain;79;74;E;8;82%;72%;3
Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine;58;37;Partly sunny;63;46;SSE;6;48%;3%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;88;64;Sunny and hot;94;67;E;8;32%;0%;10
Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;88;59;Strong winds;62;48;NW;26;57%;71%;5
Tehran, Iran;Sunny;90;70;Hazy and very warm;93;72;NNE;10;18%;0%;12
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and not as hot;87;71;Clearing;78;68;W;12;51%;58%;11
Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;81;51;Mostly sunny, nice;82;57;ESE;5;41%;15%;10
Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;61;Showers around;71;61;SSE;6;81%;63%;7
Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;63;55;Partly sunny;66;53;NE;6;70%;26%;9
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;Sunny and delightful;76;60;ESE;11;60%;0%;11
Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;81;58;Sunshine and nice;81;60;SE;8;52%;0%;11
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A couple of showers;54;33;Cloudy;61;32;N;8;40%;26%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;62;48;A shower in the a.m.;63;51;ESE;5;61%;80%;2
Vienna, Austria;Sunny intervals;70;57;Rather cloudy;71;50;WNW;6;67%;82%;3
Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy and hot;96;79;A t-storm around;97;79;SW;5;50%;71%;6
Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;54;36;Partly sunny;63;45;S;4;55%;25%;7
Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;61;40;Partial sunshine;65;49;W;6;47%;100%;7
Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;57;49;High clouds;60;51;NE;7;77%;1%;1
Yangon, Myanmar;Considerable clouds;97;78;Unseasonably hot;99;80;W;7;52%;10%;8
Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;88;60;Becoming cloudy;81;50;ENE;5;29%;17%;9
