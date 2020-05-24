Aleppo, Syria;A shower or t-storm;66;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;59;WNW;8;33%;2%;11
Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;74;64;Partly sunny;73;62;ENE;14;66%;3%;10
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain tapering off;60;52;Mostly sunny;67;48;NE;11;66%;7%;7
Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;54;44;Spotty showers;55;43;SW;7;56%;69%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, summerlike;101;69;Hazy sun, not as hot;95;70;WNW;8;32%;0%;11
Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warmer;91;59;Sunny and summerlike;94;61;SSE;5;31%;0%;8
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny;68;44;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;SSW;6;59%;0%;4
Athens, Greece;Sunny and delightful;75;59;Partial sunshine;76;60;N;9;54%;63%;11
Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds, p.m. rain;65;60;A little a.m. rain;67;59;NW;8;85%;82%;1
Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing and warm;101;66;Hazy sunshine;89;67;NNW;14;26%;0%;11
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;4;80%;81%;9
Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;92;72;Hazy sunshine;92;72;SW;6;50%;22%;13
Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun, a t-storm;96;82;A t-storm around;94;82;SSW;7;68%;71%;7
Barcelona, Spain;Not as warm;72;63;A shower or t-storm;74;62;WNW;8;65%;55%;10
Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;A t-storm or two;73;55;N;9;43%;70%;8
Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;65;49;A p.m. t-storm;66;49;NW;8;48%;80%;9
Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;59;49;Partly sunny;61;45;N;9;68%;60%;3
Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;68;52;Showers and t-storms;69;52;SE;8;68%;69%;7
Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;81;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;59;WSW;4;81%;63%;3
Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy with a shower;66;49;A shower or t-storm;63;48;NNW;13;68%;81%;8
Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;64;52;Mostly sunny;71;50;NNE;6;55%;6%;6
Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;70;48;Showers and t-storms;71;48;E;6;55%;82%;8
Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;69;51;A p.m. t-storm;67;49;NNW;11;49%;80%;7
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;66;58;Partly sunny;65;45;S;17;52%;2%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;87;67;A t-storm in spots;84;67;NNE;6;39%;49%;9
Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;76;60;Increasing clouds;77;57;WSW;7;57%;5%;11
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;82;61;Sunny and nice;87;64;N;7;30%;0%;12
Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;65;55;Rain tapering off;59;48;SSW;26;62%;91%;3
Caracas, Venezuela;Sun, some clouds;87;67;Partly sunny;82;68;SSE;5;61%;44%;10
Chennai, India;Partly sunny;99;84;Hazy sun;99;84;SSE;10;64%;2%;12
Chicago, United States;Warmer;74;66;Showers and t-storms;81;69;S;9;71%;72%;9
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;81;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;SSW;9;79%;73%;5
Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;56;47;Periods of sun;62;45;NNW;6;67%;43%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;77;70;Sunny and pleasant;79;71;NW;10;78%;0%;12
Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;85;69;Thunderstorms;79;65;W;8;80%;90%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;74;Morning showers;87;74;S;9;75%;100%;5
Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;113;86;Hazy and hot;113;87;WNW;11;17%;0%;12
Denver, United States;Showers and t-storms;62;42;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;45;SSW;7;48%;28%;9
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;92;83;Breezy with some sun;98;81;S;16;56%;44%;5
Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;91;75;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SE;5;72%;55%;5
Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;68;44;Partly sunny, nice;66;52;SW;11;57%;35%;7
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warm;92;62;Mostly sunny, warm;90;62;NNE;6;30%;2%;11
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;75;67;Mostly sunny;75;66;ENE;17;74%;0%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;92;80;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;76;NE;5;67%;68%;7
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;Sunny and beautiful;77;48;WNW;5;45%;1%;6
Havana, Cuba;Rain and a t-storm;85;74;Showers and t-storms;87;75;SSE;9;82%;88%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Cooler;60;45;Spotty showers;60;44;NW;7;54%;65%;3
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;SSW;7;69%;58%;8
Hong Kong, China;Sun and clouds;87;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;81;ESE;7;79%;82%;3
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;70;Mostly sunny;86;70;NNW;7;51%;44%;13
Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;108;82;Hazy and very warm;104;81;SSE;6;31%;5%;13
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;101;72;Hot with hazy sun;103;73;N;10;26%;0%;12
Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;66;53;A shower in the a.m.;64;52;ENE;8;73%;56%;9
Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;E;6;77%;84%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;95;81;Hazy sunshine;92;78;N;15;45%;0%;13
Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;Partly sunny;66;41;NW;9;38%;0%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;89;58;Hazy and very warm;89;57;NNE;8;16%;0%;12
Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;96;84;Winds subsiding;95;83;W;18;58%;0%;12
Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;86;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;65;SE;5;71%;81%;12
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;84;Hazy sunshine;107;80;NNW;12;12%;0%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;59;48;Showers and t-storms;55;51;ENE;6;64%;84%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;88;79;Partly sunny, windy;90;79;ENE;20;58%;29%;13
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A t-storm around;89;76;WSW;5;69%;74%;7
Kolkata, India;Breezy with clearing;93;83;Breezy with hazy sun;94;82;SSW;16;68%;16%;10
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;W;4;76%;77%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;58;27;Sunny and mild;61;26;NE;8;16%;0%;7
Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;SW;5;76%;58%;5
Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;62;Clouds and sun;67;62;S;7;77%;31%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;82;61;Mostly sunny;83;62;NNW;9;56%;0%;11
London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;73;50;Sunny and warmer;74;53;W;4;43%;1%;7
Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;80;60;Partly sunny;86;62;SSW;5;43%;1%;10
Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;87;75;Sunshine and nice;87;73;SSW;6;70%;10%;8
Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;89;63;Periods of sun, warm;87;61;ENE;5;45%;66%;11
Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;86;83;A shower in the p.m.;88;82;W;13;73%;82%;4
Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;84;74;A morning shower;85;74;S;4;82%;82%;8
Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;90;81;Mostly cloudy;94;81;N;9;61%;55%;8
Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;61;41;Partly sunny;61;43;NE;7;72%;1%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine and nice;83;55;Partly sunny, nice;84;55;SSW;6;20%;0%;14
Miami, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;76;SE;15;82%;97%;2
Minsk, Belarus;A passing shower;60;45;A shower;60;43;ESE;5;76%;69%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;95;81;Sunshine and nice;89;82;SSW;13;71%;53%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;60;55;Spotty showers;60;52;SSW;20;62%;61%;3
Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;78;57;Showers around;74;65;SSE;9;55%;67%;2
Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;51;43;Mostly cloudy;63;45;S;6;47%;30%;4
Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;84;Hazy sunshine;93;85;NW;10;68%;2%;13
Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;76;56;Mostly cloudy;77;57;NE;7;62%;19%;10
New York, United States;Some sun returning;67;54;Clouds breaking;70;58;SSE;6;67%;3%;9
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and windy;78;61;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;NW;9;18%;0%;11
Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;69;54;Showers around;75;56;SE;7;77%;72%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;77;66;Variable cloudiness;82;64;WSW;7;60%;35%;5
Oslo, Norway;Showery;56;43;Clouds and sun;67;47;E;5;49%;43%;4
Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy, warm;82;60;Cloudy with a shower;77;63;SSW;11;63%;59%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;88;82;A stray thunderstorm;88;81;ESE;12;77%;69%;6
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;91;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;WSW;8;78%;82%;4
Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;87;75;A shower or two;84;75;ENE;5;88%;76%;8
Paris, France;Clouds and sun;69;50;Mostly sunny;74;55;NE;7;52%;4%;7
Perth, Australia;Very windy;65;55;Windy;63;52;SW;22;64%;79%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;WSW;7;70%;59%;7
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;85;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;SE;12;79%;67%;4
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;6;52%;65%;13
Prague, Czech Republic;A few showers;62;49;A p.m. t-storm;58;47;NW;9;69%;81%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer;78;52;Hazy sun;75;52;W;7;62%;20%;8
Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, pleasant;69;51;Considerable clouds;72;55;E;9;53%;63%;6
Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and hot;90;65;Mostly sunny, warm;88;64;SW;7;43%;0%;11
Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;83;75;Morning showers;84;75;ENE;5;84%;100%;3
Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon rain;52;43;A little p.m. rain;50;43;S;14;71%;91%;2
Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;55;43;Spotty showers;57;45;NNE;5;75%;75%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;74;65;Mostly sunny;75;62;NNW;5;71%;1%;5
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;104;78;Hazy sun and warm;108;76;ENE;9;6%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;Some sun, pleasant;79;59;Mostly sunny;81;56;NNW;7;43%;3%;10
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun, some clouds;65;37;Clouds and sun;64;43;WNW;7;53%;8%;4
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;71;54;Sunshine and warm;76;56;SW;9;60%;0%;11
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;83;66;A shower or t-storm;80;66;E;5;80%;82%;9
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;88;78;Periods of sun;88;78;SE;10;69%;60%;13
San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;SW;5;86%;74%;12
Sana’a, Yemen;Partly sunny;78;57;A shower in the p.m.;76;58;N;6;35%;82%;14
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, warm;78;45;Hazy and very warm;83;47;SSE;2;36%;0%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;89;73;Partly sunny;87;73;ESE;5;72%;66%;11
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;78;56;Mostly sunny, warm;83;58;N;7;66%;2%;10
Seattle, United States;Clouding up;69;55;A shower or two;62;53;N;6;79%;72%;2
Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;73;56;Decreasing clouds;74;54;WSW;5;64%;3%;5
Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;88;72;Clouds;79;70;ESE;9;68%;85%;5
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;81;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SSE;6;72%;76%;10
Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;63;46;Showers and t-storms;65;46;W;10;55%;82%;10
St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;76;Partly sunny;88;74;ESE;9;65%;55%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;61;42;Partly sunny;62;41;S;8;57%;42%;5
Sydney, Australia;Very windy;65;56;Very windy;61;57;SSE;27;78%;98%;1
Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;84;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;SE;7;70%;75%;12
Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;56;46;Spotty showers;61;41;NNE;7;62%;65%;3
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and hot;97;70;Sunshine, very hot;97;72;E;8;28%;0%;10
Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;61;52;Cloudy;63;48;NNW;7;81%;91%;3
Tehran, Iran;Unseasonably hot;95;75;Hazy and summerlike;97;76;SW;7;15%;0%;12
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;63;Sunshine;76;61;NNE;10;44%;0%;12
Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;83;58;Clouds and sun, nice;82;53;E;6;41%;30%;10
Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;76;64;Cloudy;78;65;S;8;63%;31%;5
Toronto, Canada;A stray p.m. t-storm;68;57;Clouds and sun;74;58;SW;8;75%;21%;5
Tripoli, Libya;Brilliant sunshine;80;64;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;E;8;54%;0%;11
Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;88;61;Nice with some sun;83;61;NW;8;52%;1%;7
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;68;39;A stray t-shower;64;36;NNW;8;45%;41%;9
Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;63;53;Spotty showers;61;51;W;5;68%;63%;2
Vienna, Austria;Rain at times;66;52;A p.m. t-storm;63;49;NW;11;62%;82%;8
Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;SSE;5;68%;57%;9
Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;55;41;Spotty showers;63;42;NNE;6;67%;73%;2
Warsaw, Poland;Spotty p.m. showers;64;47;Showers and t-storms;61;47;N;5;70%;71%;4
Wellington, New Zealand;Occasional p.m. rain;58;54;A little a.m. rain;57;49;S;23;85%;92%;1
Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy and very warm;95;79;Hot with high clouds;97;79;SW;7;53%;55%;7
Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;72;52;Rain, not as warm;66;48;ENE;4;73%;90%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.