Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;73;Hazy and very warm;99;72;WNW;10;21%;0%;10
Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, humid;85;76;Hazy and humid;85;73;E;7;68%;4%;9
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;82;64;Showers and t-storms;78;64;NNE;5;75%;76%;5
Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;69;53;Sunshine;76;55;N;14;49%;15%;4
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;101;78;Hazy sunshine;97;76;NW;9;25%;21%;9
Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;69;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;53;E;5;43%;5%;6
Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warmer;76;59;Clouding up;74;55;S;10;63%;26%;4
Athens, Greece;Sunshine;92;75;Plenty of sun;92;74;NE;6;35%;1%;9
Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;56;42;Mostly sunny;57;39;S;4;65%;2%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;109;81;Hazy sunshine;110;80;WNW;11;16%;0%;10
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;93;74;Clouds and sun;92;74;SSE;5;63%;44%;12
Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;81;69;Mostly cloudy;80;69;W;13;69%;40%;7
Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;NW;6;76%;62%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;82;72;Humid with sunshine;83;72;SSW;7;70%;10%;8
Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;93;79;A t-storm around;84;72;SSW;6;82%;45%;3
Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;89;66;Thunderstorms;83;65;ESE;5;82%;86%;3
Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;83;66;Partly sunny, warm;85;64;ESE;6;41%;30%;5
Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;66;50;A shower or t-storm;67;48;ESE;8;67%;82%;11
Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;85;60;Sunny and beautiful;86;61;NE;7;41%;2%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;Humid with some sun;82;65;Thunderstorms;82;64;WNW;8;79%;75%;4
Brussels, Belgium;A thunderstorm;77;64;Showers and t-storms;78;65;WSW;4;73%;62%;3
Bucharest, Romania;Partial sunshine;92;67;Some sun, pleasant;85;66;SE;10;46%;71%;7
Budapest, Hungary;Not as warm;80;64;Showers and t-storms;85;64;NE;4;57%;70%;6
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;67;45;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;WSW;9;48%;0%;4
Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy and very warm;95;70;Not as hot;86;69;ESE;7;31%;8%;6
Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;90;78;Mostly cloudy;90;76;SW;8;69%;11%;9
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;76;Sunny and very warm;99;76;NNW;6;36%;0%;11
Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;59;52;A little a.m. rain;56;44;SW;13;56%;80%;4
Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;82;66;A thunderstorm;82;66;SE;4;69%;78%;11
Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;90;81;Partly sunny;94;81;SSW;7;62%;37%;11
Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;85;70;A t-storm in spots;84;69;N;6;66%;64%;5
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;87;79;Clouds and sun, nice;87;79;S;8;75%;64%;10
Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and nice;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;78;60;SSE;6;66%;2%;5
Dakar, Senegal;Showers and t-storms;86;81;Clouds and sun, nice;87;81;NW;9;79%;38%;13
Dallas, United States;Sunshine and hot;105;83;Partly sunny and hot;104;82;SE;7;42%;0%;10
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;86;68;Mostly sunny, nice;87;70;SSE;12;57%;3%;10
Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;88;77;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ESE;8;79%;66%;6
Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;95;60;Mostly sunny, warm;94;62;SW;6;27%;3%;9
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;99;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;81;SE;15;72%;72%;6
Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;S;5;51%;3%;9
Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;66;58;A shower or t-storm;67;58;NE;10;85%;80%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;Hazy and very warm;98;71;NE;6;15%;0%;9
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;84;70;Sunny;82;70;W;16;66%;0%;9
Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty a.m. showers;86;77;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SSE;7;73%;78%;5
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;77;44;Plenty of sun;80;47;NE;4;24%;0%;8
Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A shower or t-storm;91;75;E;7;66%;80%;11
Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;69;55;Warmer;74;57;W;7;74%;14%;4
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;90;77;A t-storm or two;91;78;SSW;5;76%;82%;8
Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;SSE;6;70%;65%;12
Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;90;77;Spotty showers;89;77;ENE;13;56%;70%;12
Hyderabad, India;A shower or two;76;71;A t-storm in spots;76;72;WSW;10;87%;72%;4
Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing, a t-storm;91;76;A t-storm in spots;95;77;ENE;8;66%;64%;8
Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;84;70;Plenty of sunshine;83;70;ENE;11;48%;2%;8
Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;90;76;A t-storm around;92;76;E;10;66%;55%;10
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;104;86;Hazy and very warm;101;86;NNE;8;42%;0%;12
Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;W;10;38%;0%;6
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;108;63;Hazy and not as hot;100;64;NNE;5;13%;0%;11
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;93;83;Overcast;93;82;SW;7;70%;44%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;84;69;Heavy thunderstorms;82;69;WSW;5;83%;96%;7
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;99;80;Hazy sun;98;79;SSW;8;43%;40%;13
Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny;69;48;Partly sunny;72;50;E;5;49%;5%;4
Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;90;78;Spotty showers;91;78;NNE;8;64%;87%;12
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;87;71;Low clouds;86;69;W;7;62%;41%;3
Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;93;82;A thunderstorm;91;82;SSW;7;76%;73%;9
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;Afternoon showers;93;77;NW;5;74%;87%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;Increasingly windy;59;26;Windy in the p.m.;61;30;NE;13;25%;18%;9
Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;81;74;Some sun, pleasant;83;73;SW;7;76%;38%;11
Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;63;59;Clearing;63;58;SSE;10;78%;0%;9
Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;80;63;Lots of sun, nice;78;63;NW;8;57%;2%;9
London, United Kingdom;Thunderstorms;71;65;Showers and t-storms;74;62;SSE;7;84%;72%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Dimmed sunshine;95;72;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;6;44%;8%;10
Luanda, Angola;Cloudy, comfortable;80;69;Partly sunny, nice;78;69;SSW;6;74%;6%;9
Madrid, Spain;Sunny;91;61;Sunny and pleasant;87;56;WSW;8;35%;0%;9
Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;82;Variable clouds;89;81;WSW;7;68%;55%;8
Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;95;78;Sun and clouds;94;77;N;4;58%;11%;8
Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;E;7;72%;71%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;61;46;Partly sunny;60;52;SW;7;73%;81%;4
Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;74;54;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;N;5;57%;82%;14
Miami, United States;Partly sunny;91;82;A shower or t-storm;91;80;SSE;8;64%;65%;11
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;69;51;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;W;6;58%;20%;4
Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;94;75;Not as warm;83;75;S;13;66%;27%;8
Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;65;48;Sunny and cooler;56;41;WSW;11;60%;0%;4
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;80;61;Mostly sunny;81;64;ENE;4;57%;26%;7
Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;62;49;Cloudy;66;50;NW;7;58%;40%;1
Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;84;77;Heavy showers;84;78;WSW;14;91%;89%;4
Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;74;54;A t-storm in spots;78;53;ESE;6;64%;55%;7
New York, United States;Partly sunny, humid;86;70;Sunshine, less humid;82;67;NE;9;55%;44%;8
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;101;75;Sunny and hot;100;73;W;9;24%;0%;10
Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of showers;69;53;Rain and drizzle;67;54;WNW;7;81%;63%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;95;83;Sunny and hot;98;79;SW;8;50%;20%;10
Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;75;60;Sun and some clouds;76;57;SSE;6;74%;27%;4
Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;81;56;Sunshine;82;59;ENE;9;59%;1%;7
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;84;74;Partly sunny;83;76;ESE;9;81%;84%;7
Panama City, Panama;Rain and a t-storm;85;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;S;10;83%;91%;10
Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;94;76;Downpours;90;76;E;6;78%;79%;6
Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;79;62;Partly sunny;83;64;NNE;4;57%;11%;6
Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;61;51;Afternoon rain;70;54;WNW;16;62%;95%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy thunderstorm;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;W;5;69%;71%;9
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;75;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SSE;15;76%;44%;5
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;94;76;A passing shower;92;76;SSW;6;53%;80%;12
Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;82;66;Thunderstorms;77;63;ENE;5;77%;73%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;A morning t-storm;88;76;A morning t-storm;85;75;SE;5;78%;90%;2
Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;64;50;Mostly cloudy;69;48;SSW;8;57%;57%;12
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;77;62;Turning sunny;78;61;NNW;8;70%;0%;10
Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;84;71;Mostly sunny;85;72;SSE;8;65%;73%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning sunny;57;50;A little a.m. rain;56;51;SE;9;88%;66%;1
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;74;55;Partly sunny;78;56;NE;3;61%;13%;5
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;85;68;Abundant sunshine;86;69;NW;5;54%;3%;6
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;108;83;Hazy sun;110;81;NE;9;10%;0%;12
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;90;70;Sunny and very warm;95;65;WNW;7;49%;0%;8
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;72;58;Cloudy;71;59;W;6;74%;37%;1
San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;86;63;Sunshine and nice;79;62;WSW;9;60%;0%;9
San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;77;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;64;ENE;5;87%;92%;4
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;88;79;A shower;88;79;E;10;72%;83%;12
San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain and a t-storm;80;66;Showers and t-storms;78;65;ESE;6;90%;88%;6
Sana’a, Yemen;Showers around;82;61;Hazy sun;81;61;SW;6;38%;23%;13
Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, cool;56;36;Mostly sunny;59;36;SSW;4;50%;0%;4
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;89;73;A shower;89;73;N;7;75%;81%;12
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;Mostly sunny, nice;76;58;NNW;7;54%;4%;9
Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;78;58;Mostly sunny, nice;82;61;NNE;7;53%;8%;7
Seoul, South Korea;Couple of t-storms;86;77;A morning t-storm;82;77;SSE;4;87%;71%;2
Shanghai, China;Very hot;100;84;Sunshine, very hot;99;84;NNE;11;55%;2%;11
Singapore, Singapore;Showers this morning;85;76;A t-storm around;89;80;SSE;4;72%;55%;11
Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;86;60;Thunderstorms;78;60;WSW;9;76%;86%;6
St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;78;Showers and t-storms;87;80;ESE;4;70%;82%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;82;58;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;SW;7;51%;3%;4
Sydney, Australia;Rain this afternoon;65;56;A shower in the a.m.;67;55;WNW;12;62%;66%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;91;80;A t-storm around;95;79;SE;6;56%;48%;11
Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;71;55;A shower in the p.m.;74;59;WSW;8;79%;56%;4
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;96;69;Sunny and very warm;97;71;E;6;20%;0%;8
Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;60;Breezy with sunshine;83;60;NNW;16;38%;43%;8
Tehran, Iran;Sunny and seasonable;100;80;Hazy and very warm;101;74;NE;7;18%;14%;10
Tel Aviv, Israel;Lots of sun, nice;90;79;Mostly sunny, nice;90;77;SSW;8;59%;0%;10
Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;100;75;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;ENE;4;44%;33%;8
Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and nice;90;79;Mostly sunny;96;83;SE;8;66%;33%;9
Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;80;65;Sunshine, pleasant;77;66;ENE;11;77%;7%;8
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;94;76;Hazy sunshine;95;79;SE;5;38%;0%;10
Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;108;79;Hazy sun and hot;102;79;NNE;6;31%;1%;9
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;72;47;Hazy sunshine;75;53;ENE;6;53%;29%;7
Vancouver, Canada;Nice with sunshine;73;57;Plenty of sunshine;81;62;NNE;5;57%;0%;6
Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;81;67;Thunderstorms;80;65;WNW;8;78%;75%;6
Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;83;75;A morning t-storm;79;75;SW;6;89%;83%;4
Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;75;55;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;SW;4;44%;16%;5
Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;84;62;Mostly sunny;84;57;E;8;42%;2%;5
Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;52;39;Sunshine;52;41;SE;4;62%;26%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;84;77;A t-storm or two;83;76;SE;6;89%;84%;3
Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;87;62;Partly sunny;82;60;NNE;5;39%;6%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.