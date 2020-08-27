Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;95;70;Sunny and hot;101;73;WNW;8;38%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;85;68;Hazy sunshine;87;70;SW;7;53%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A thick cloud cover;68;59;Occasional rain;67;56;SSW;12;76%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Brief p.m. showers;62;49;Clouds and sun;62;49;SE;5;72%;31%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;92;66;Hazy sunshine;90;67;SSW;8;19%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;Partly sunny;76;50;NW;6;47%;3%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;99;75;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;NE;10;32%;5%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;91;70;Sunny and very warm;95;72;N;8;33%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;59;47;Partial sunshine;60;49;NNW;7;67%;43%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;109;81;Hazy sunshine;110;78;NW;10;16%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;SSE;5;82%;81%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy with a shower;85;69;High clouds;85;68;W;7;61%;42%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, hot;98;83;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;WSW;8;68%;65%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;86;71;Partly sunny;84;66;ENE;8;73%;72%;7

Beijing, China;Hazy and very warm;90;66;Partly sunny;86;72;SSW;6;62%;25%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;83;59;Plenty of sunshine;88;66;SE;6;48%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;Windy this morning;68;53;A shower;76;59;SW;10;57%;60%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;66;46;Periods of sun;66;46;ESE;8;67%;69%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;84;56;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;E;10;42%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;79;56;Partly sunny, breezy;84;65;SE;12;49%;30%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;71;58;Spotty showers;68;54;SW;12;72%;75%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;91;56;Sunny;89;62;ESE;5;41%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;78;54;Partial sunshine;85;64;ESE;5;41%;11%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;66;52;Turning sunny;66;57;ESE;6;75%;19%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;93;68;Hazy sun, not as hot;84;68;NNE;7;35%;14%;12

Busan, South Korea;Thunderstorms;84;76;A p.m. t-storm;86;78;SW;8;78%;98%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;94;73;Lots of sun, warm;99;74;N;7;38%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun, some clouds;63;51;Rain at times;58;45;W;14;74%;90%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine;84;68;A thunderstorm;84;65;ENE;4;71%;60%;13

Chennai, India;High clouds;97;77;High clouds;94;80;S;7;64%;28%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny and hot;93;75;A severe t-storm;90;68;SSW;8;67%;84%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty a.m. showers;89;78;A shower in the a.m.;87;80;SSW;9;71%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers;61;53;Occasional rain;64;56;SE;9;66%;83%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;86;79;Nice with some sun;87;78;WSW;6;82%;69%;11

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;S;8;52%;5%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;86;69;A shower in the a.m.;87;68;SE;9;67%;59%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;93;81;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ESE;2;80%;58%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;95;64;A t-storm around;84;60;S;6;45%;55%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;SSW;8;77%;56%;10

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, warm;97;69;Mostly sunny;90;73;SSE;6;57%;3%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Showers;58;50;Spotty showers;59;46;NNW;16;84%;75%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;59;Mostly sunny;88;62;N;6;27%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;82;72;Mostly sunny;83;65;WSW;17;67%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny and hot;96;84;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;SE;6;66%;68%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;81;55;Mostly sunny;82;58;NE;5;39%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;E;6;70%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;65;47;Spotty showers;64;47;NE;6;64%;69%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;94;79;Clouds and sun, warm;96;79;SW;9;65%;57%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;88;79;A t-storm around;91;77;SW;5;72%;42%;11

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;89;77;Showers around;90;77;ENE;13;52%;84%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;81;71;A t-storm around;83;72;W;8;72%;55%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;74;A strong t-storm;86;73;E;9;74%;55%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;83;70;Sunny and very warm;88;70;ENE;8;51%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;74;Hazy sunshine;93;73;E;9;53%;25%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;102;83;Warm with hazy sun;100;83;NNE;9;45%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, not as warm;73;49;Mostly sunny;76;56;NW;11;45%;11%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;68;Partly sunny;84;64;NNE;5;42%;44%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;A couple of t-storms;89;77;A strong t-storm;92;82;WNW;7;78%;55%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;81;67;A thunderstorm;82;68;S;5;82%;74%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun, warm;102;80;Hazy sunshine;100;80;SSW;10;39%;36%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;70;56;Partial sunshine;68;51;WNW;11;67%;34%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;N;11;63%;45%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;85;71;Low clouds breaking;85;70;W;7;71%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;87;81;A shower in the a.m.;91;80;S;8;75%;66%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A t-storm around;89;77;NNE;5;75%;64%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;64;33;Partly sunny;62;33;ESE;8;42%;15%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun, nice;90;74;Nice with some sun;85;74;SW;8;74%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;64;60;Partly sunny;64;60;SSE;8;79%;8%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;84;68;Plenty of sunshine;78;62;NNW;9;52%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Heavy showers;64;54;Thunderstorms;65;51;N;6;79%;88%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;88;66;Partly sunny;89;63;SSW;6;46%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;79;70;Mostly cloudy;78;69;SSW;7;71%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;100;69;Sunny and very warm;92;60;NW;6;33%;3%;7

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;88;79;A shower or two;89;82;W;7;68%;80%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;N;3;81%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;92;80;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;WSW;9;71%;65%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;65;41;Sunny;63;47;N;7;64%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mainly cloudy;75;56;Showers and t-storms;75;57;NNW;5;62%;84%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;90;81;Clouds and sun;92;81;S;8;68%;39%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Thundershowers;65;52;Spotty showers;64;47;WNW;7;79%;74%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;94;73;Mostly cloudy;83;76;S;10;72%;66%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;59;51;Partly sunny;63;54;ESE;6;84%;29%;5

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;64;56;Partly sunny, warmer;73;57;WNW;3;59%;41%;5

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;70;56;Showers around;69;55;WNW;5;79%;91%;4

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;88;79;Morning t-storms;85;79;SW;9;86%;94%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;78;52;Partly sunny;76;53;ENE;7;60%;44%;11

New York, United States;A severe t-storm;90;74;A t-storm around;88;74;WSW;7;64%;72%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brilliant sunshine;95;71;Sunny and hot;97;70;W;6;47%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers, mainly late;66;52;Partly sunny, nice;69;51;NW;7;70%;23%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;87;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;WSW;6;67%;76%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;63;47;Spotty showers;64;47;NNE;5;68%;70%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Rainy times;61;55;Pleasant and warmer;73;57;E;7;71%;56%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;78;A few showers;84;78;ESE;26;70%;84%;8

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sunshine;86;73;Showers and t-storms;86;75;W;5;82%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;76;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;ENE;4;78%;69%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;79;57;A shower;72;54;W;12;58%;67%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny, nice and warm;79;54;Increasing clouds;72;53;WSW;13;61%;66%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;96;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;SW;8;61%;45%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little rain;84;75;A t-storm in spots;85;73;SE;19;84%;77%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;93;76;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;5;58%;45%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;71;50;Clouds and sun;80;59;NW;6;39%;72%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Typhoon this morning;87;74;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;WNW;5;82%;79%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;67;49;Mostly cloudy;68;48;NNE;8;55%;62%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;84;67;Mostly sunny, nice;81;63;WSW;8;75%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;83;71;A passing shower;86;73;S;9;67%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;52;50;Cloudy with a shower;53;50;W;11;74%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;65;49;Spotty showers;66;48;ENE;5;61%;69%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;65;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;NE;6;71%;2%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;106;81;Hazy sun;107;79;NE;7;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Lots of sun, nice;87;69;Partly sunny, nice;89;69;SW;7;52%;4%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;61;52;Partial sunshine;60;54;N;7;90%;29%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;68;55;Partly sunny;71;57;WSW;8;65%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;77;63;Showers and t-storms;80;61;NNE;6;71%;81%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;81;Sunshine and nice;87;80;E;12;73%;29%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;71;63;Showers and t-storms;73;64;SSE;5;97%;81%;13

Sana’a, Yemen;Brief p.m. showers;78;60;Hazy sunshine;77;57;S;6;45%;24%;14

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;59;40;Some sun returning;57;41;SSW;3;51%;44%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, a t-storm;91;75;A t-storm in spots;90;74;NNE;7;74%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;65;Sunny and cooler;73;56;NNW;10;50%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;75;55;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;NE;6;54%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Couple of t-storms;88;78;Humid with a t-storm;87;77;SSW;5;83%;78%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;93;79;Heavy afternoon rain;86;79;NW;7;82%;91%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;88;79;A p.m. shower or two;88;79;SE;7;71%;85%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;84;54;Plenty of sun;86;58;S;4;54%;5%;7

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;88;77;Mostly sunny;87;78;ENE;12;73%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;67;47;Spotty showers;64;51;E;6;60%;86%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;71;51;Plenty of sunshine;64;46;W;10;44%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;88;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;SSE;6;70%;59%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;63;50;Spotty showers;64;47;E;6;60%;67%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and some clouds;77;63;Sunny and pleasant;88;67;ENE;7;47%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;Mostly sunny;87;63;NNW;6;47%;16%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;94;70;Hazy sunshine;91;71;SSE;7;15%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;Sunny and pleasant;88;76;NE;7;53%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;95;71;Sunshine, very hot;98;69;SE;4;44%;1%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;90;78;Clearing and humid;93;81;S;10;68%;51%;8

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;84;66;A shower in the p.m.;75;68;ESE;7;79%;87%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunlit and beautiful;87;73;Hazy sunshine;88;75;ESE;5;54%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and less humid;93;71;Sunny and hot;97;78;SE;7;32%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;64;45;A thundershower;62;45;NNW;7;73%;63%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and nice;72;55;Sun, some clouds;71;55;SW;4;59%;9%;5

Vienna, Austria;Nice with some sun;78;55;Clouds and sun;85;65;SSE;9;54%;44%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;93;79;Clouds and sun, hot;93;78;E;3;63%;55%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers;66;50;Spotty showers;65;46;SW;6;70%;69%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;64;56;Partly sunny;71;60;SE;6;69%;72%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;55;46;Increasingly windy;57;53;NW;20;71%;12%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;78;A couple of t-storms;87;77;W;7;83%;72%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;Mostly sunny, nice;87;62;NE;4;32%;5%;8

