Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;94;69;Sunny and hot;99;68;WNW;5;38%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;81;66;Hazy sun;82;66;ENE;6;57%;1%;6

AD

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and warm;80;59;Partly sunny, warm;85;62;W;6;66%;4%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;59;45;An afternoon shower;56;46;ESE;5;73%;79%;2

AD

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;Hazy sun;91;66;NW;7;20%;2%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;75;51;An afternoon shower;74;44;SW;13;41%;83%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;69;57;Warmer with clearing;79;61;S;7;51%;40%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;87;73;Sunny and nice;86;72;N;10;45%;5%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;60;56;A shower in the a.m.;63;55;W;14;74%;57%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with sunshine;115;81;Hazy and hot;114;78;NW;13;15%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;72;High clouds;93;72;S;6;69%;44%;7

AD

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;78;67;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;WSW;9;79%;66%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;92;77;An afternoon shower;90;77;S;7;75%;77%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;82;67;Humid with some sun;82;67;W;8;71%;13%;5

Beijing, China;Cloudy;79;66;Rain and drizzle;75;63;WSW;5;80%;85%;3

AD

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm with sunshine;88;63;Sunny and very warm;87;64;ESE;8;51%;7%;5

Berlin, Germany;Warmer with sunshine;84;62;Warm with some sun;87;61;SSW;8;59%;3%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;68;46;A morning t-storm;68;48;ESE;6;58%;63%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;86;57;Sunny and pleasant;87;56;E;10;33%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warm;84;61;Mostly sunny, warm;85;62;E;7;54%;6%;4

AD

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine and warmer;87;63;Partly sunny and hot;92;63;SSW;4;45%;5%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Lots of sun, warm;86;64;Mostly sunny;85;59;ESE;10;37%;6%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;Sunny and very warm;88;62;E;6;46%;14%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;62;44;Partly sunny;65;46;NE;10;57%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;Mostly cloudy;87;69;E;6;32%;29%;6

AD

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;81;67;A passing shower;81;69;ENE;5;68%;80%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;74;Sunny, low humidity;96;73;N;7;38%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;59;45;Mostly sunny;60;48;NNW;7;56%;62%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;67;A thunderstorm;84;66;SSE;4;71%;70%;11

AD

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;SW;9;63%;72%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;72;58;Mostly sunny, warm;77;60;SSW;9;55%;5%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;86;80;Showers around;86;80;SW;10;77%;88%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Warmer with some sun;72;55;Partly sunny;71;54;SW;5;83%;2%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, humid;88;81;Nice with some sun;88;79;SW;6;82%;36%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;86;71;Partly sunny;87;72;NNE;7;69%;19%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;84;70;A couple of showers;87;69;SE;11;67%;64%;10

AD

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;95;80;Warm with hazy sun;97;81;SE;4;59%;11%;8

Denver, United States;Sunny;88;57;Brilliant sunshine;89;56;W;6;16%;4%;6

AD

Dhaka, Bangladesh;An a.m. thunderstorm;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;S;6;80%;80%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;Partly sunny;89;70;SSE;6;57%;2%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;69;59;Variable cloudiness;72;57;NNW;3;81%;44%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Abundant sunshine;85;58;Hazy sun;84;56;NE;5;25%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;77;71;Humid with sunshine;79;70;ENE;9;83%;44%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;SSE;8;68%;55%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;78;55;Increasing clouds;83;59;NE;4;29%;2%;10

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;E;6;72%;63%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;64;47;More clouds than sun;60;51;SSE;6;76%;66%;1

AD

AD

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;84;75;A thunderstorm;88;76;SW;7;82%;65%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;E;7;75%;77%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;89;74;Mostly sunny;90;74;ENE;11;49%;44%;10

Hyderabad, India;Rain and a t-storm;78;72;A t-storm or two;83;73;WNW;7;82%;82%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;71;Hazy sun;94;71;N;8;51%;2%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;72;Plenty of sun;83;71;NE;13;53%;2%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;74;Showers around;91;76;NNW;7;69%;94%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;107;86;Hazy sun;98;86;NE;8;62%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;79;53;Increasing clouds;80;56;NNE;9;17%;6%;9

AD

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;91;56;Hazy sun;89;56;N;4;21%;2%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and hot;98;82;Hazy sun;96;82;WNW;9;59%;44%;4

AD

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy a.m. t-storm;81;69;Showers and t-storms;81;69;SE;5;84%;84%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Windy this morning;98;81;Hazy sunshine;102;80;S;9;36%;41%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and pleasant;75;54;Sunny and very warm;79;52;NW;7;54%;2%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;NNE;8;72%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;90;72;Low clouds may break;89;72;W;7;55%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;97;82;Showers around;93;82;S;7;79%;82%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;83;77;A morning shower;90;76;SSW;4;72%;76%;5

AD

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;56;33;Showers around;57;33;ENE;10;50%;83%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, a t-storm;85;75;A shower;85;75;SW;8;77%;74%;5

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;64;59;Sun and clouds;64;59;SSE;10;80%;12%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;81;66;Rather cloudy;80;63;WSW;6;68%;26%;5

AD

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;82;62;Clouds and sun, warm;86;61;NW;6;55%;21%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Hazy, warm and smoky;87;64;Smoky with hazy sun;88;65;SE;5;41%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;77;70;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;SW;6;74%;29%;12

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;87;63;Partly sunny, nice;85;62;WNW;4;45%;2%;6

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;87;82;An afternoon shower;89;82;WSW;9;70%;59%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Rather cloudy;94;75;Mainly cloudy;92;77;WNW;5;69%;44%;12

Manila, Philippines;A heavy thunderstorm;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;NNW;6;74%;76%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;66;46;Mostly sunny;66;49;N;6;57%;0%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;73;56;A couple of t-storms;72;58;NNE;6;65%;78%;12

Miami, United States;A couple of showers;88;80;Partly sunny;89;79;ESE;8;70%;39%;9

AD

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;67;54;Partly sunny;71;53;NW;7;72%;4%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;84;77;Partly sunny;84;77;S;11;76%;66%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny, but cool;55;39;Mostly sunny;62;46;NE;7;65%;1%;6

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with some sun;60;44;An afternoon shower;59;52;SE;1;54%;55%;4

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;60;49;Partly sunny;62;44;NNW;12;60%;8%;3

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;86;80;A t-storm or two;87;80;WSW;6;81%;87%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds, nice;79;54;Partly sunny;78;56;ESE;7;54%;36%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;78;54;Sunny and delightful;70;56;S;7;42%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;94;69;Sunny and very warm;95;70;W;7;48%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;70;45;Some sun, pleasant;68;51;E;5;56%;9%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;81;66;Partly sunny, nice;85;67;NNE;5;55%;7%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;53;Spotty showers;67;53;SSE;4;75%;70%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Rather cloudy;60;39;Increasing clouds;63;50;SSW;6;59%;36%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;79;A shower or two;84;78;ESE;18;78%;78%;10

Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;77;A couple of t-storms;86;76;NW;4;82%;83%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;91;75;A heavy thunderstorm;91;74;SE;4;77%;78%;12

Paris, France;Sunny and hot;93;63;Partly sunny and hot;92;64;NW;5;36%;5%;4

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;79;56;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;SSE;10;56%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;A downpour;88;76;SSW;6;81%;74%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;86;73;A p.m. shower or two;88;74;SSE;14;73%;69%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;ESE;5;62%;63%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and warm;85;60;Partly sunny, warm;86;60;S;6;47%;4%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;83;59;Hazy sunshine;80;62;SSE;5;71%;41%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun, nice;73;47;A shower in the p.m.;70;49;ENE;9;48%;68%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds;78;62;Partly sunny;79;64;NNW;7;76%;2%;6

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;85;75;A morning shower;86;75;SE;11;64%;64%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;53;44;A morning shower;50;45;SSE;9;74%;79%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;66;58;Periods of sun, nice;70;56;WSW;5;77%;13%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;90;72;Cooler but humid;74;70;SE;10;82%;87%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;106;85;Warm with hazy sun;108;80;ESE;6;7%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Hot with sunshine;92;65;Periods of sun;90;64;NNE;5;46%;38%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine;62;48;Partly sunny;61;45;NW;9;64%;45%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;69;59;Clearing;71;61;W;9;71%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;77;65;A couple of t-storms;77;64;ENE;5;76%;83%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;90;79;Sunshine, a t-storm;88;80;ESE;8;73%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;74;65;A couple of t-storms;75;65;N;4;99%;77%;9

Sana’a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;84;56;Partly sunny;82;57;NE;8;21%;7%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;79;44;Mostly sunny;70;48;SW;4;44%;13%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;6;80%;68%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;85;63;Mostly cloudy;84;57;NNE;6;54%;27%;4

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;69;60;A little rain;74;60;N;5;72%;61%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;80;65;Clearing and humid;81;65;SW;4;69%;39%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;81;70;Rain and drizzle;77;70;SSW;7;87%;92%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;82;79;A shower in the a.m.;86;80;SSE;6;76%;67%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;84;55;Partly sunny;80;54;SSE;8;49%;14%;5

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;89;80;A passing shower;89;80;ENE;10;71%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;68;55;Periods of sun;67;53;SSE;5;79%;11%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;Partly sunny;72;57;N;10;66%;27%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;89;78;Showers and t-storms;94;79;SSE;5;68%;84%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;63;53;Variable cloudiness;62;54;SE;4;92%;41%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;86;60;Sunny and delightful;86;61;ESE;6;22%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;86;65;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;NNW;7;55%;44%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;89;68;Hazy sunshine;88;66;S;6;18%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;91;79;Sunny;90;80;N;9;52%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;Mostly sunny and hot;96;67;E;4;37%;2%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;78;71;Spotty showers;82;72;ENE;8;66%;87%;4

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and cooler;64;50;Partly sunny;66;58;SW;7;64%;3%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Variable cloudiness;81;71;Showers;78;72;NE;9;76%;90%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;79;71;Nice with some sun;85;68;WNW;9;56%;28%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;51;35;A morning shower;46;30;N;9;69%;63%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;69;59;Clouds and sun;74;59;NNE;4;61%;19%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine and warm;84;60;Mostly sunny, warm;85;61;SE;7;57%;4%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;SSW;4;70%;79%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;66;53;Periods of sun, warm;74;55;SW;7;72%;2%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;53;Sunshine and warm;82;55;S;4;64%;0%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;60;56;Mostly sunny, windy;61;50;WNW;26;67%;27%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;WSW;5;77%;81%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;89;63;Plenty of sun;88;60;NE;3;29%;2%;6

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather