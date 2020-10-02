Aleppo, Syria;Nice with sunshine;86;60;Mostly sunny, nice;89;65;W;4;39%;1%;5
Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;83;56;Cooler with some sun;68;54;WSW;12;61%;45%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;61;55;Occasional rain;61;50;SE;11;85%;86%;1
Anchorage, United States;Showers this morning;57;49;Rain and drizzle;54;42;E;12;66%;60%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;81;53;Mostly sunny;79;53;ESE;6;20%;6%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Areas of low clouds;59;38;Partly sunny;62;41;WSW;6;68%;21%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;Some sun, very hot;105;74;Not as hot;93;64;S;11;40%;10%;10
Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;78;67;Sunshine and humid;81;65;SSE;7;70%;5%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;64;45;Sunny;66;49;WSW;5;63%;0%;7
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;102;74;Hazy sun and hot;105;73;NNE;6;24%;0%;5
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Overcast;90;73;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;S;6;67%;72%;5
Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;W;8;75%;78%;6
Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;96;75;A t-storm or two;90;79;S;6;83%;85%;4
Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;66;52;Rather cloudy, windy;68;53;WSW;21;51%;4%;3
Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;72;46;Mostly sunny;72;48;NW;13;49%;1%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer with a shower;77;62;Partly sunny, warm;82;69;SE;11;55%;26%;4
Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;64;57;Partly sunny;74;55;SW;10;67%;33%;2
Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. t-storm;68;48;A thunderstorm;66;46;SE;6;66%;71%;10
Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;94;63;Sunshine and hot;96;64;E;8;25%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;70;58;Partly sunny, breezy;78;57;SE;15;62%;68%;3
Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;58;54;Periods of rain;56;50;SSE;6;86%;88%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine and warmer;77;49;Partly sunny, warm;81;57;SE;5;61%;1%;4
Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;71;56;Partly sunny, warmer;81;61;SSE;9;61%;60%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;64;42;Areas of low clouds;56;45;E;14;60%;7%;2
Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;90;70;Partly sunny;88;70;NE;7;30%;36%;13
Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;76;65;Partly sunny;78;64;WSW;5;68%;25%;4
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;90;71;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;NNE;8;40%;0%;6
Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;64;57;Partly sunny, warmer;72;53;SE;13;64%;27%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the p.m.;75;67;Cloudy with a shower;82;68;SSE;5;66%;74%;6
Chennai, India;Becoming cloudy;95;76;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;WSW;7;64%;64%;5
Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;55;45;A shower in the p.m.;57;49;SSW;6;60%;80%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and clouds;87;79;A shower or two;86;79;SW;9;75%;82%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;60;56;Mostly cloudy;63;57;E;16;75%;78%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;91;81;Hazy sun;90;79;N;12;72%;3%;10
Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;Partly sunny;85;62;SSE;10;50%;18%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;88;72;Partly sunny;89;71;SE;10;63%;3%;13
Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;95;74;Hazy sun, less humid;96;70;ESE;4;40%;0%;7
Denver, United States;Hazy sunshine;78;45;Mostly sunny;69;44;ESE;6;35%;2%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;An a.m. thunderstorm;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;S;6;75%;82%;5
Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;91;73;Partly sunny;90;72;S;6;57%;3%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;55;41;A little rain;54;42;WNW;14;82%;85%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;74;47;Sunny and beautiful;73;47;N;5;25%;0%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;72;57;Partly sunny, nice;71;60;W;12;52%;1%;5
Hanoi, Vietnam;A little p.m. rain;90;76;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SSE;6;71%;71%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;89;60;Mostly sunny;87;61;ENE;10;32%;1%;12
Havana, Cuba;Rain and a t-storm;83;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;SE;8;76%;83%;3
Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;61;49;Breezy with some sun;58;53;ESE;14;81%;32%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;SW;7;84%;69%;5
Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;90;77;Partly sunny, nice;89;77;E;8;67%;37%;8
Honolulu, United States;A few showers;87;75;Partly sunny;89;74;ENE;10;55%;31%;8
Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;91;72;High clouds;88;71;NW;7;61%;18%;5
Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;95;63;Hazy sun;95;64;N;8;34%;0%;5
Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with sunshine;74;57;Warm with sunshine;80;57;E;4;61%;0%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. shower;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;NNE;6;73%;77%;13
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;96;85;Hazy sun;96;84;ESE;7;60%;0%;8
Johannesburg, South Africa;Thunderstorms;71;54;Rain and drizzle;70;53;N;8;73%;58%;6
Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;87;47;Hazy sunshine;81;48;NNW;5;13%;0%;6
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;94;79;Hazy sun;95;79;SW;9;58%;0%;7
Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;ESE;5;81%;82%;6
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;81;Hazy sun;104;80;ENE;10;25%;1%;10
Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;61;53;Rather cloudy;68;58;SE;7;67%;55%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;88;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;80;ENE;16;68%;71%;5
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;90;74;Nice with some sun;90;73;W;7;56%;54%;13
Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;94;81;Cloudy, p.m. showers;91;80;SSE;6;80%;100%;3
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;SE;5;83%;57%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;62;35;Sunshine and mild;58;32;ENE;11;51%;30%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;SSW;6;78%;80%;3
Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;66;59;Partly sunny;65;60;SSE;10;80%;32%;12
Lisbon, Portugal;A thunderstorm;68;55;Partly sunny;69;56;WNW;7;59%;29%;4
London, United Kingdom;Very windy;57;55;Rain;59;49;S;9;82%;91%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;99;67;Sunny and hot;92;65;SSE;6;40%;2%;5
Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;Partly sunny;82;73;SSW;7;72%;40%;12
Madrid, Spain;Very windy;60;47;Clouds and sun, cool;63;45;WNW;12;45%;4%;4
Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;79;W;13;74%;78%;6
Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;88;75;Partly sunny;92;78;SSW;4;69%;38%;13
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;87;80;A thunderstorm;91;78;ESE;6;76%;83%;8
Melbourne, Australia;Windy;77;63;Very windy;83;69;N;26;45%;12%;7
Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;65;46;Variable cloudiness;70;48;NNE;5;50%;28%;9
Miami, United States;A couple of t-storms;84;77;Showers and t-storms;85;82;ESE;11;82%;88%;2
Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;61;50;A few showers;62;56;SE;9;82%;78%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;94;78;Partly sunny, nice;85;78;S;10;71%;42%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Windy;54;45;Sunshine and breezy;52;47;ESE;15;57%;3%;8
Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with showers;55;44;Becoming cloudy;54;42;WSW;1;71%;32%;3
Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;66;48;Cloudy and warm;66;46;SE;8;61%;10%;1
Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;WSW;5;79%;73%;9
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;82;54;Mostly sunny, nice;82;54;ENE;9;47%;15%;14
New York, United States;Clouds breaking;64;52;Mostly sunny;67;51;NNW;6;53%;6%;4
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;88;65;Mostly sunny, nice;88;65;W;9;53%;1%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;46;40;Clouds and sunshine;55;38;SSW;11;74%;33%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and nice;81;64;Becoming cloudy;82;67;WSW;6;55%;32%;3
Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;56;51;Spotty showers;55;53;ENE;8;76%;85%;1
Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;53;39;Considerable clouds;53;35;WSW;6;71%;26%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;86;79;Showers around;85;78;ESE;17;77%;82%;7
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;88;73;A couple of t-storms;85;72;NE;6;82%;80%;6
Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;E;6;69%;56%;12
Paris, France;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;48;A little rain;58;48;WSW;8;71%;87%;1
Perth, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;61;45;Partly sunny;62;48;SSE;14;51%;4%;8
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;92;77;A t-storm or two;88;77;SW;5;81%;75%;5
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;Cloudy and humid;89;77;ENE;15;73%;44%;8
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;93;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;74;E;8;58%;71%;4
Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;64;55;A p.m. t-storm;78;53;W;9;49%;63%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Downpours;77;50;Hazy sunshine;72;47;SSE;5;54%;3%;4
Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;48;Mostly cloudy;67;48;NE;8;55%;74%;12
Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;72;60;Clearing;70;50;ENE;8;61%;3%;5
Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;85;76;Increasing clouds;86;76;ESE;10;60%;46%;13
Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;46;36;Clouds and sun;44;42;SW;9;75%;64%;1
Riga, Latvia;More clouds than sun;63;50;Mostly cloudy;62;54;ESE;11;72%;44%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;96;76;Hazy sun, not as hot;84;72;S;10;71%;68%;11
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;102;72;Warm with hazy sun;100;74;NE;6;15%;0%;8
Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;74;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;56;WSW;10;76%;89%;1
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine and mild;68;45;Partly sunny, mild;62;50;ESE;6;77%;26%;2
San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;82;60;Patchy fog, then sun;77;57;WSW;9;55%;3%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;76;64;A couple of t-storms;74;63;E;4;80%;81%;3
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;89;77;A passing shower;87;77;ESE;10;70%;86%;8
San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;74;63;A t-storm or two;74;64;N;4;100%;87%;4
Sana’a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;83;49;Sunny and nice;75;49;ENE;9;20%;0%;11
Santiago, Chile;Cool with sunshine;66;38;Mostly sunny, cool;64;38;SW;5;52%;38%;8
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;88;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;74;ENE;9;83%;76%;5
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;61;50;Periods of sun, cool;65;51;WNW;8;64%;30%;4
Seattle, United States;A shower or two;73;57;Partly sunny;69;57;E;4;76%;9%;3
Seoul, South Korea;Showers around;76;63;Cloudy;73;56;W;4;66%;10%;2
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;82;72;Cloudy;77;68;E;9;69%;85%;3
Singapore, Singapore;Considerable clouds;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;79;S;7;78%;68%;4
Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and warmer;73;49;Partly sunny, warm;76;52;SSW;4;59%;1%;4
St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers and t-storms;84;76;A shower;88;77;E;10;77%;83%;6
Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;63;53;Spotty showers;59;55;E;9;78%;72%;2
Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;NNE;14;50%;0%;8
Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;88;73;Sunny and very warm;92;74;E;10;59%;8%;7
Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;64;49;Partly sunny, nice;62;52;SE;10;71%;40%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;75;51;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;NNE;5;31%;1%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warmer;70;57;Mostly sunny, nice;76;59;ENE;4;60%;71%;4
Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;86;66;Hazy sun;85;65;NW;7;21%;7%;5
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;86;72;Mostly sunny, nice;84;73;NNW;7;50%;2%;6
Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;84;64;Showers and t-storms;93;74;ESE;3;50%;70%;3
Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;75;64;Becoming cloudy;78;67;SSE;7;62%;35%;4
Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;57;42;Cloudy;54;46;SSW;6;63%;36%;2
Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy, warm;93;81;Hazy sun, very hot;103;78;S;10;21%;0%;5
Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;91;75;Not as warm;80;63;NW;11;51%;47%;4
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, cold;37;20;A bit of a.m. snow;30;10;WNW;13;66%;57%;1
Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;72;56;Partly sunny, mild;68;54;SE;4;73%;26%;3
Vienna, Austria;A passing shower;68;62;A p.m. t-storm;78;60;SSE;17;57%;79%;2
Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;W;5;75%;81%;8
Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable clouds;61;50;A shower or two;61;57;SE;9;83%;68%;1
Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;59;52;Warmer;72;60;SSE;15;74%;37%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;59;55;Partly sunny, windy;64;57;NNW;26;71%;1%;6
Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;86;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;WSW;6;85%;88%;3
Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;80;52;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;NE;4;47%;15%;5
