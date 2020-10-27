Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;88;66;Clearing;84;62;WNW;3;22%;2%;3
Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;69;52;Mostly sunny;68;52;E;5;58%;7%;4
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon rain;52;48;A little rain;54;47;SW;17;83%;89%;1
Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;36;24;Mostly sunny;33;21;NNE;4;75%;10%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;76;44;Sunny, not as warm;67;39;E;6;38%;0%;4
Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;37;26;Cloudy and chilly;32;24;WNW;12;66%;43%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and nice;88;62;Warm with sunshine;95;68;SSE;7;37%;15%;12
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;73;58;Rain, not as warm;66;59;NNE;6;82%;91%;1
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;72;59;A little p.m. rain;70;61;NE;11;67%;67%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;90;59;Hazy sun and warm;93;57;WNW;8;25%;0%;4
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;89;72;High clouds and warm;94;73;SSW;6;62%;44%;5
Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;83;67;Hazy sunshine;83;65;NE;6;62%;16%;9
Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;88;78;Mostly cloudy;92;79;NE;6;65%;44%;4
Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;66;52;Sun and some clouds;69;54;NNE;9;61%;11%;3
Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;63;41;Partly sunny;64;39;S;6;25%;0%;3
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;72;48;Low clouds;64;48;WSW;3;80%;20%;1
Berlin, Germany;Clearing;53;47;Periods of sun;55;48;SSW;10;77%;72%;1
Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;68;51;A morning shower;66;49;ENE;4;74%;72%;6
Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;86;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;67;SSW;7;79%;62%;9
Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;54;46;Variable cloudiness;59;46;NW;3;76%;16%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;52;48;Showers;54;47;SW;13;74%;91%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;66;50;Cloudy with a shower;68;50;ENE;6;76%;66%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Periods of sun;65;47;Variable cloudiness;63;46;NW;3;85%;17%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunlit and nice;72;52;A shower in the p.m.;70;50;SW;9;68%;57%;8
Bujumbura, Burundi;A little p.m. rain;81;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;67;NE;5;54%;64%;6
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;72;53;Decreasing clouds;72;45;NW;5;54%;5%;3
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;85;69;Partly sunny, nice;88;71;NE;7;48%;6%;3
Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;69;59;Decreasing clouds;66;57;NNW;14;64%;89%;5
Caracas, Venezuela;Showers around;84;67;A thunderstorm;82;66;ESE;3;78%;69%;8
Chennai, India;Sunny intervals;88;77;A morning t-storm;86;78;NNE;9;75%;82%;3
Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;42;32;Mostly sunny;52;42;WNW;9;51%;1%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;87;76;Partly sunny;87;77;WNW;5;73%;76%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;Episodes of sunshine;49;48;Spotty showers;54;47;SW;10;72%;86%;2
Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny, humid;93;80;Warm with hazy sun;91;80;NNW;3;56%;0%;8
Dallas, United States;A little p.m. rain;46;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;49;42;WNW;9;95%;82%;1
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers;83;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;73;SE;10;68%;56%;12
Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;88;62;Hazy sunshine;87;59;ENE;4;35%;0%;5
Denver, United States;Clearing and chilly;45;23;Mostly sunny;49;30;SW;5;56%;2%;4
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Abundant sunshine;91;73;Hazy sun;91;74;NW;5;65%;11%;5
Dili, East Timor;Showers around;88;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;73;ENE;5;66%;58%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Rain tapering off;52;43;Spotty showers;50;43;WSW;18;74%;86%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouding up, warm;77;45;Not as warm;66;37;W;5;33%;22%;4
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;72;56;Mostly sunny;68;60;NNW;2;55%;1%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;Warmer;87;73;Afternoon rain;85;71;NNE;10;60%;87%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;87;58;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;ENE;9;31%;0%;14
Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;88;75;A thunderstorm;88;74;ESE;8;72%;57%;5
Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;53;47;Cloudy and breezy;51;47;SSW;15;89%;69%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;11;75%;65%;4
Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;88;74;Cloudy;83;75;ENE;12;68%;74%;3
Honolulu, United States;Cloudy with a shower;83;72;Heavy showers;83;72;NNW;9;79%;86%;2
Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;87;64;Hazy sun;84;64;ENE;5;54%;6%;7
Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;87;55;Hazy sunshine;84;57;NNE;4;36%;0%;4
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;73;61;A t-storm around;70;61;ENE;7;83%;75%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm around;92;76;NE;7;67%;71%;12
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;94;78;Hazy sunshine;95;78;NE;7;41%;0%;6
Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;82;62;Sun, some clouds;87;63;NNE;8;30%;4%;12
Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;82;39;Not as warm;71;34;N;6;19%;0%;4
Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;92;68;Hazy sun;91;65;W;8;44%;0%;5
Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;77;56;Hazy sunshine;80;55;E;4;57%;3%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and warm;104;79;Hazy sun and warm;103;77;N;12;20%;0%;8
Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;59;46;Sunshine and mild;60;41;SE;6;77%;17%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;A couple of t-storms;88;77;NE;7;75%;72%;6
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A t-storm around;85;74;W;6;75%;85%;5
Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;90;70;Hazy sunshine;92;70;NNW;6;54%;2%;6
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;93;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;NW;5;67%;65%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;67;32;Sun and clouds;65;33;NE;10;15%;0%;10
Lagos, Nigeria;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;SW;6;80%;68%;5
Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;68;61;Partly sunny;66;60;SSE;11;77%;23%;13
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;65;60;Partial sunshine;67;56;N;6;85%;25%;2
London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;57;47;A passing shower;54;46;WSW;12;76%;66%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;79;56;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;SE;5;38%;2%;4
Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;Decreasing clouds;84;77;WSW;7;73%;44%;7
Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;60;45;Partly sunny;60;45;SW;4;81%;13%;2
Male, Maldives;Showers around;86;80;Showers around;87;80;WSW;10;74%;100%;5
Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;88;76;A morning t-storm;89;76;NE;4;75%;82%;7
Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;A thunderstorm;89;77;SSE;5;74%;78%;6
Melbourne, Australia;A passing shower;66;46;Clouds and sunshine;67;54;N;7;67%;44%;9
Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;80;51;A p.m. t-storm;78;52;ENE;4;39%;58%;7
Miami, United States;Humid with sunshine;87;80;A shower or two;87;80;E;11;70%;60%;5
Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;54;48;Low clouds and mild;58;49;S;8;81%;23%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;93;78;Mostly sunny, nice;87;78;SE;8;73%;55%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;64;54;Partly sunny;65;56;SW;10;70%;28%;8
Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;40;32;Mostly cloudy;48;37;WSW;5;68%;38%;2
Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and mild;51;40;Sunny and mild;51;38;SSW;8;71%;27%;2
Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;95;80;Hazy sunshine;92;78;N;5;59%;0%;7
Nairobi, Kenya;A shower and t-storm;74;60;A thunderstorm;76;61;ENE;9;71%;77%;10
New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;51;A bit of a.m. rain;59;50;WSW;5;66%;66%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, warm;91;62;Partly sunny;83;59;WNW;6;59%;25%;4
Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. rain;51;34;A bit of p.m. snow;36;19;W;18;86%;95%;0
Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;71;53;Partly sunny;71;53;SW;5;55%;24%;4
Oslo, Norway;Showers;46;44;Spotty showers;49;43;S;9;82%;73%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;37;28;Partly sunny;47;33;W;11;71%;24%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;78;A shower;83;78;ESE;12;76%;85%;13
Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;A couple of t-storms;86;76;WNW;5;83%;77%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;A t-storm around;91;76;ENE;7;72%;64%;10
Paris, France;Spotty showers;53;48;A passing shower;57;50;WSW;11;61%;79%;1
Perth, Australia;More sun than clouds;73;60;Mostly sunny;74;59;SE;12;53%;0%;11
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;90;78;Mainly cloudy;86;76;SW;7;68%;70%;4
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;NNE;10;79%;77%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;74;A thunderstorm;92;72;SE;5;56%;63%;6
Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;48;40;Sun and some clouds;52;47;SW;6;65%;44%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;70;42;Partly sunny, cooler;60;30;NW;8;35%;0%;2
Quito, Ecuador;A passing shower;61;54;Rainy times;65;52;NNE;8;72%;87%;6
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;70;48;Sunny and nice;71;51;ESE;7;63%;0%;4
Recife, Brazil;Sun and clouds;87;76;Partly sunny;87;76;ENE;8;60%;49%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;Winds subsiding;43;37;Mostly sunny;46;43;E;14;50%;14%;1
Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;57;46;Cloudy with a shower;52;46;S;8;86%;80%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;Sunny and humid;88;73;SSE;7;68%;4%;12
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;88;60;Hazy sunshine;89;58;ESE;5;14%;0%;5
Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;65;44;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;NNW;5;69%;0%;3
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mild with low clouds;54;50;Rain in the morning;52;45;S;9;73%;74%;1
San Francisco, United States;Sunny;74;51;Plenty of sun;71;49;WSW;5;41%;2%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;65;A couple of t-storms;80;63;E;5;77%;71%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;88;78;Couple of t-storms;85;77;E;13;77%;94%;7
San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain and a t-storm;73;65;Rain and a t-storm;74;64;ESE;5;100%;74%;6
Sana’a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;82;40;Sunny and pleasant;73;40;ENE;6;18%;0%;9
Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;65;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;48;SW;6;44%;1%;11
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;90;75;A thunderstorm;86;75;N;10;80%;74%;7
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;61;57;Showers;65;51;NNE;4;76%;66%;1
Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;55;47;Clouds breaking;58;49;S;4;84%;19%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Clouding up;70;50;Hazy sun;64;35;NW;5;38%;0%;3
Shanghai, China;Sun and clouds;70;61;Cloudy;68;59;ENE;9;60%;66%;1
Singapore, Singapore;Sun and clouds;93;80;A t-storm around;90;81;SE;7;72%;71%;6
Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;66;43;Partly sunny;63;46;SE;6;73%;29%;3
St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;84;76;A shower and t-storm;84;76;ESE;14;81%;100%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;52;44;Spotty showers;52;43;SW;9;88%;70%;1
Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;66;59;A shower in the p.m.;66;62;S;11;75%;91%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, windy;84;74;Clouds and sun;84;74;E;13;67%;74%;5
Tallinn, Estonia;Rainy times;55;46;Spotty showers;52;48;SSW;10;84%;84%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds;72;41;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;32;N;8;28%;5%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;71;51;Mostly cloudy;65;49;ENE;4;70%;30%;2
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;77;58;Sunny and delightful;75;54;S;5;22%;0%;4
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;88;72;Partly sunny, humid;84;72;NNE;8;63%;6%;3
Tirana, Albania;Becoming cloudy;77;54;Periods of sun, nice;76;52;E;3;57%;3%;3
Tokyo, Japan;Sun and clouds;65;58;Partly sunny;68;57;SSW;6;62%;25%;2
Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;45;37;Mostly sunny, breezy;50;40;W;14;69%;25%;3
Tripoli, Libya;Thickening clouds;72;63;Some sun, pleasant;72;63;NNW;13;54%;32%;4
Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing and cooler;68;57;Nice with some sun;71;57;W;11;51%;12%;4
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;41;14;Sunny and mild;49;16;ESE;8;29%;0%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;49;46;Rain and drizzle;54;48;SE;5;76%;78%;0
Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;51;40;Milder with some sun;59;45;WNW;2;77%;18%;2
Vientiane, Laos;Becoming cloudy;86;72;Mostly cloudy;90;74;WSW;5;68%;78%;3
Vilnius, Lithuania;Mainly cloudy, mild;56;49;Low clouds;56;49;SSW;6;82%;44%;0
Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;61;47;Low clouds;59;44;SSW;6;88%;31%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;54;50;Decreasing clouds;60;49;E;13;68%;1%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;A few showers;90;75;Showers;88;75;SW;5;80%;89%;6
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, nice and warm;72;45;Partly sunny, mild;69;44;NE;2;39%;1%;3
