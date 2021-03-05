Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;66;43;Partly sunny;65;45;W;6;58%;4%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;59;48;Becoming cloudy;61;52;ENE;9;81%;64%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;44;29;Partly sunny;45;32;N;5;71%;6%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and cold;27;19;Morning flurries;27;8;NE;4;63%;61%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Nice with some sun;63;40;A little a.m. rain;51;34;SE;11;71%;63%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy;23;20;Windy;30;23;SW;22;61%;73%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning shower;88;69;Mostly sunny;91;68;SE;7;57%;2%;10

Athens, Greece;Sun, some clouds;66;50;Clouds and sun;66;50;NE;6;56%;36%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;72;60;Rain and drizzle;75;62;WNW;8;60%;85%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, breezy;71;48;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;NW;10;40%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;96;75;An afternoon shower;90;73;SSE;5;73%;72%;8

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;89;59;Hazy sunshine;91;62;E;5;40%;1%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;78;Plenty of sunshine;91;78;SSW;8;66%;4%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;58;50;Periods of sun;58;49;NE;11;71%;44%;3

Beijing, China;Overcast and chilly;46;28;Cold with some sun;39;25;S;6;20%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;65;32;Cooler;47;24;ENE;7;43%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;44;26;Mostly sunny;43;33;W;10;71%;13%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;68;51;A p.m. t-storm;69;51;E;6;65%;63%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;84;67;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;SSW;8;61%;44%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;46;27;Chilly with sunshine;43;24;WSW;7;49%;1%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;26;Partly sunny, chilly;43;26;NE;5;58%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;64;36;Bit of rain, snow;41;26;NE;12;64%;57%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;51;26;Partly sunny, chilly;44;21;W;5;46%;1%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing, less humid;80;58;Sunny and nice;79;65;ENE;6;57%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;87;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;68;SSE;6;52%;69%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, warmer;64;43;Cloudy and cooler;54;43;NE;16;58%;32%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;NE;9;35%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;Partly sunny;73;60;SW;9;71%;28%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower and t-storm;81;67;A t-storm in spots;82;68;SSE;4;66%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;71;Mostly sunny;91;73;SSE;6;62%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;47;30;Mostly sunny;40;28;ESE;7;62%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Becoming cloudy;90;77;A t-storm around;91;76;SE;5;62%;55%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine;41;25;Sunny intervals;43;35;W;13;69%;19%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;74;65;Partly sunny;75;65;N;12;67%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;An afternoon shower;64;44;Mostly sunny;65;45;ESE;7;54%;3%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy;91;79;Breezy with clearing;92;78;NNE;15;66%;44%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;86;60;Hazy sunshine;89;62;N;8;40%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;59;30;Partly sunny;64;37;SSW;6;29%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;88;70;Hazy sun, less humid;96;70;SSW;8;43%;1%;8

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;S;5;76%;66%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;42;32;Variable clouds;45;35;SW;6;65%;19%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;59;48;Rain and drizzle;59;43;ESE;8;44%;89%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;60;57;Spotty showers;60;57;ENE;22;82%;92%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;77;72;Decreasing clouds;80;68;E;5;78%;60%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;76;57;More clouds than sun;77;58;SE;6;65%;43%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;72;W;6;44%;60%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny, but chilly;28;15;Snow at times;35;19;WNW;17;82%;89%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunny and less humid;97;75;Mostly sunny;95;76;SE;9;51%;0%;11

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;76;69;A shower or two;76;65;E;7;89%;85%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;78;67;A shower or two;80;69;ENE;16;62%;79%;6

Hyderabad, India;Brilliant sunshine;96;66;Hazy sunshine;91;66;NE;5;27%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;82;53;Cloudy;79;57;NNE;6;33%;27%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Brilliant sunshine;56;46;Cloudy, p.m. showers;57;38;NE;10;67%;98%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;90;75;A t-storm or two;89;75;WNW;8;75%;83%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;86;72;Sunny and very warm;91;73;NNE;7;38%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;82;62;A t-storm or two;80;62;NW;7;66%;67%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with hazy sun;62;39;Afternoon showers;59;38;NNE;5;43%;98%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;66;Hazy sunshine;89;70;WSW;10;65%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;73;47;Hazy sunshine;74;49;ESE;6;42%;4%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;93;65;Sunny and very warm;96;68;N;14;14%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Bit of rain, snow;38;23;Clearing;40;27;W;11;43%;28%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;84;73;Mostly sunny, nice;84;73;N;11;56%;27%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;91;74;A t-storm around;85;74;NNW;6;76%;71%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, less humid;94;75;Hazy sun and hot;96;72;S;6;29%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;95;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;78;ENE;5;57%;92%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;55;41;A bit of rain;54;39;E;9;71%;76%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;91;81;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SSW;7;71%;45%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;78;70;Partly sunny, nice;79;70;SSE;9;70%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;61;50;Partly sunny;68;51;NNW;7;70%;6%;4

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds breaking;43;33;Fog, then some sun;43;32;ENE;6;66%;3%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Warmer with sunshine;75;51;Not as warm;66;51;SE;6;51%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;86;80;A t-storm around;88;79;WNW;6;71%;51%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;61;46;Periods of sun;59;43;SE;4;59%;37%;4

Male, Maldives;Nice with sunshine;89;81;Sun and some clouds;90;81;NE;7;63%;14%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;NE;5;81%;60%;4

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;75;Plenty of sun;93;73;ESE;7;57%;3%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cloudy and breezy;68;54;Decreasing clouds;68;52;WSW;9;55%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;83;52;An afternoon shower;75;49;NE;6;45%;61%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;78;68;A shower and t-storm;76;65;NNE;9;61%;85%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Afternoon flurries;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;34;27;WSW;8;47%;50%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;High clouds, breezy;89;77;Breezy;89;77;ENE;16;59%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;An afternoon shower;73;69;Low clouds breaking;74;63;E;8;46%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cold;18;7;Mostly cloudy, cold;19;8;WNW;16;59%;44%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;31;9;Clouds and sun;26;17;SW;6;65%;79%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;Hazy sunshine;93;77;NW;6;47%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;81;61;Breezy in the p.m.;81;59;N;13;53%;36%;8

New York, United States;Sunny, windy, colder;37;26;Cold with some sun;35;24;NW;19;38%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;72;44;Clouds and sun;68;47;WNW;7;63%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;30;21;Cloudy and windy;27;14;SW;20;86%;86%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;56;52;Cloudy;64;44;N;10;50%;28%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;39;20;Periods of sun;41;25;ENE;6;67%;2%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cold with a flurry;19;6;Mostly cloudy, cold;18;4;WNW;14;60%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;87;78;High clouds;86;76;SSE;4;71%;97%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;72;Plenty of sunshine;90;74;NNW;10;56%;16%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;89;75;Spotty showers;86;76;ENE;9;81%;83%;8

Paris, France;Clearing and cooler;44;32;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;28;NE;9;51%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;78;68;Humid;78;68;SSE;9;77%;36%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hazy sun, less humid;96;75;Plenty of sun;94;76;SSE;6;48%;0%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;91;73;Downpours;84;72;N;12;83%;97%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;87;69;A passing shower;90;70;E;5;51%;66%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Colder;36;23;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;22;SW;5;53%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Overcast and mild;58;28;Cooler;49;22;ENE;6;48%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;66;52;Afternoon showers;68;52;NNW;8;69%;93%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Spotty showers;65;50;A morning shower;63;50;SSE;3;83%;52%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rather cloudy;83;75;Clouds and sun;84;75;E;7;69%;58%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds may break;47;39;Clouds and sunshine;45;36;ESE;5;71%;16%;2

Riga, Latvia;Some sun, flurries;34;24;A shower;39;29;WSW;13;58%;88%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;92;77;Afternoon showers;86;74;ENE;7;68%;100%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;78;56;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;NNE;9;22%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;A shower;58;44;Spotty showers;63;43;NE;6;75%;85%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;29;16;A little p.m. snow;35;22;WSW;9;51%;96%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;62;47;Mostly sunny, cool;59;46;WNW;10;65%;12%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the p.m.;81;61;An afternoon shower;82;56;ENE;11;60%;48%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;85;75;Sunshine and nice;85;74;ESE;11;66%;11%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;Mostly sunny;75;61;N;6;81%;9%;11

Sana’a, Yemen;Inc. clouds;76;52;Sunshine and nice;71;47;ENE;8;21%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;80;58;Sunny and nice;82;60;SW;6;61%;12%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;86;69;Spotty showers;83;73;SE;7;78%;86%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy;64;44;Partly sunny, nice;69;44;N;5;61%;27%;4

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;49;42;A morning shower;49;41;SSE;8;69%;74%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine and mild;59;35;High clouds, cooler;50;31;E;6;56%;10%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;57;46;Rain and drizzle;52;46;NNE;13;82%;86%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Sun and clouds;93;79;Warm, an a.m. shower;91;79;NNE;10;66%;78%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, warm;64;33;A bit of rain;46;21;WNW;10;63%;58%;2

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;Mostly sunny, nice;83;75;E;9;64%;27%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Flurries;34;24;Partly sunny;42;30;NNW;12;54%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;Winds subsiding;72;64;Partly sunny;72;63;SSE;11;54%;9%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;77;65;Showers around;77;63;NNE;5;77%;89%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow flurries;31;27;Snow showers;38;27;NW;17;52%;86%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;55;41;Cloudy;59;42;NNW;6;39%;31%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;55;32;Mostly sunny, mild;59;40;N;7;36%;3%;4

Tehran, Iran;Spotty showers;59;44;Abundant sunshine;61;44;NNE;7;28%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;67;49;Plenty of sunshine;69;54;NNE;6;58%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Inc. clouds;65;47;A bit of rain;66;39;NE;5;47%;58%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;58;49;Turning cloudy;68;44;ENE;8;47%;40%;4

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;34;19;Clearing and breezy;30;17;NNW;16;55%;27%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;73;57;Abundant sunshine;67;56;E;6;72%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;63;48;Clouds and sun;67;51;ESE;4;72%;14%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;23;1;Some sun;27;-6;ESE;8;60%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, mainly early;49;41;Spotty showers;50;39;E;6;63%;85%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain and snow;42;27;Chilly with sunshine;41;22;SE;5;49%;1%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy and very warm;91;73;Sunny and very hot;97;71;SE;5;52%;4%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Afternoon flurries;35;21;Periods of sun;36;31;WSW;9;43%;66%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Afternoon flurries;39;25;Mostly sunny;40;31;WSW;10;59%;18%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with sunshine;66;63;A little p.m. rain;69;60;NW;24;71%;64%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot with sunshine;100;68;Sunny and hot;100;67;WSW;5;38%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with clearing;54;25;Abundant sunshine;49;33;NE;3;46%;5%;5

