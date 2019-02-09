Sandra Oh participates in the “Killing Eve” panel during the BBC America presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

PASADENA, Calif. — Now that she’s had a few weeks to reflect on her experience as a Golden Globes host and winner, actress Sandra Oh realizes even more what it meant to Koreans and immigrants.

At a news conference on Saturday, the “Killing Eve” star says she’s had several young people approach her to say that.

Oh, who co-hosted the Globes with Andy Samberg, thanked her parents in Korean when she accepted a best actress award for the lead role in the BBC America drama.

During the after-parties, she said she was so high she didn’t even need a sip of alcohol.

The second season of her drama begins airing on April 7.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.