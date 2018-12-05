WASHINGTON — Ohio officials in Congress plan a meeting in Washington with the head of General Motors in their bid to keep a northeastern Ohio assembly plant from closing.

GM announced last week that it will stop making the Chevy Cruze at its Lordstown plant by March and is considering closing the plant for good. It’s part of a massive restructuring for the Detroit-based automaker.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman and Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown say they’ll meet with GM chief executive Mary Barra on Wednesday. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat whose district includes the plant, also planned to talk with her in Washington.

GM has about 1,500 people left at its Lordstown operation. It has eliminated two shifts and 3,000 employees there since the beginning of 2017.

