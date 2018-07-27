FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, cars move along an assembly line at the General Motors Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kan. Analysts say that with too many factories making slow-selling cars, General Motors can’t afford to keep them all operating without making some tough decisions. (Orlin Wagner, File/Associated Press)

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Analysts say that with too many factories making slow-selling cars, General Motors can’t afford to keep them all operating without making some tough decisions.

A possible scenario is for GM to close its sprawling Lordstown plant in northeastern Ohio because the compact car it makes also is built in Mexico.

The once bustling factory already has lost two of its three shifts and 3,000 union jobs since the beginning of last year.

But moving the Chevrolet Cruze south of the border brings the risk of provoking a backlash and tweet storm from President Donald Trump.

And GM also isn’t sure whether he’ll make good on threats to impose 25 percent tariffs on vehicles imported from Canada and Mexico.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.