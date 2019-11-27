Bain’s family in Freeport, Bahamas lost “nearly everything of value” and the church run by his father, a minister, sustained “extreme damage” in the Category 5 storm that hammered the islands, according to the website set up by the school two weeks after the storm. The initial goal was to raise $25,000.

“My family lost a whole lot this year, and I’m just playing this game for them,” Bain said in a television interview following the game. “Just playing for my SFA family, my family back home in the Bahamas. I just want to make my country proud and my whole team is behind me. … When everything happened earlier in the year, they had my back, and I just wanted to return the favor.”

Bain scored on a breakaway layup just before the overtime buzzer to give the Nacogdoches, Texas-based school an 85-83 victory that sent shock waves through the sport, ending the Blue Devils’ 150-game winning streak at Cameron Indoor Stadium against nonconference opponents — a run that extended nearly 20 years.

The upset that put the spotlight on the post-Dorian relief efforts came the night before the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament was to tip off in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Participants in the eight-team tournament — which includes No. 6 North Carolina and No. 13 Seton Hall — are assisting recovery efforts, with UNC senior Brandon Robinson leading a donation drive and Seton Hall raising money for hurricane relief.

Dorian hammered the northern Abaco and Grand Bahama islands before giving a glancing blow to the southeastern United States. There were 67 confirmed deaths and 282 people still missing as of late October along with $3.4 billion in losses for the Bahamas, according to a recent report.

