Gary Player designs golf courses and sells golf equipment, sportswear and wine under “The Black Knight,” his nickname.
There are no details on what caused the dispute in the court filings. Gary Player’s attorney, Stuart Singer, declined to give details in a statement, saying only there was a “contractual dispute” and that the $5 million was for royalties due the golfer.
The group’s attorney did not respond to an email seeking comment.
The South African golfer is the only non-American to win all four major championships: three British Opens, three Masters, two PGAs and one U.S. Open. He won 24 PGA Tour titles overall. He then won 19 times on the Senior Tour, including two U.S. Senior Opens and four other majors. He also won a British Senior Open.
Player lives in South Florida when he is in the U.S.
