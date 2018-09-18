St. Louis Cardinals (83-68, third in NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (83-67, first in NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:35 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Cardinals: Austin Gomber (5-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Braves: Anibal Sanchez (6-5, 3.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves enter the matchup with a six and a half-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East. Atlanta is hitting a collective .259 this year, led by Nick Markakis’ mark of .307. The Cardinals are 7-2 in games started by Gomber. St. Louis’ lineup has 168 home runs this season, Matt Carpenter paces them with 35 homers. In Monday’s game, the Cardinals defeated the Braves 11-6. Miles Mikolas got the win for St. Louis, his 16th on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna is hitting .281 with 153 hits and 22 home runs in 138 games this year for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong has 11 hits and is batting .306 over his past 10 games for St. Louis. Freddie Freeman has 176 hits for the Braves this year. His .304 batting average is sixth in the National League. Ronald Acuna has one home run and five RBIs while slugging .683 over his past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.94 ERA. Braves: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs.

BRAVES INJURIES: The Atlanta Braves placed LHP Luiz Gohara on the 60-day disabled list with left shoulder soreness on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports