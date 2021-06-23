Improved conditions were expected to continue through Wednesday.
The fire is a threat to about 125 homes and other buildings including the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center.
Seven firefighting monks have been clearing brush and running a sprinkler system dubbed “Dharma rain,” which helps keep a layer of moisture around the buildings, said Sozan Miglioli, president of San Francisco Zen Center, which operates the monastery.
“The blaze is about a mile away but we’ve been lucky with the weather, it has really cooled down,” Miglioli said Tuesday.
In the Sierra Nevada, a wildfire in the Whitney Portal area was calm overnight after growing to more than 600 acres (243 hectares) but winds were a concern Wednesday, the Inyo National Forest said.
Whitney Portal is a major stepping off point for hikers climbing Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States.