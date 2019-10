SAN FRANCISCO — Apple’s latest operating software for Mac computers kills off iTunes, the once-revolutionary program that made online music sales mainstream and effectively blunted the impact of piracy.

Instead, the Mac joins iPhones in getting separate apps for music, video and other media.

In the early days, iTunes was simply a way to get music onto the iPod music player. But as Apple expanded into other forms of media, the iTunes software expanded as well, losing the ease and simplicity that gave it its charm.