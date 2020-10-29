In their filing to the Supreme Court, attorneys R. Reid LeBeau II and Benjamin Pachito raise concerns that the federal challenge before the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals might not be resolved by Election Day, making it “practically impossible” to identify ballots arriving after Tuesday unless they are kept separate, the Star Tribune reported.
The extended deadline was part of an earlier court-approved agreement that Secretary of State Steve Simon had reached with a citizens group allowing ballots to be counted as late as Nov. 10, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.
The Republican campaigns are asking that mail-in ballots be separated into three groups: those received before the regular deadline of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, those received after the regular deadline but before 8 p.m. on Nov. 10, and those received after the extended deadline.
