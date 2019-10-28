The Wyoming Legislature last winter came the closest it has in recent memory to abolishing capital punishment.
The measure cleared the Wyoming House but failed 18-12 in the Senate. Repeal opponents argued in part that capital punishment encourages criminals to cooperate with investigators.
U.S. officials announced in July federal executions would resume after a 16-year informal moratorium.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD