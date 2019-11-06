The complaint alleges Jones is already a candidate and is using his statewide sports radio show to promote himself. The complaint cites “egregious violations” of federal campaign finance law concerning corporate contributions.

In a tweeted response Wednesday, Jones accused McConnell of trying to get his radio show canceled. He says he’s “not even a candidate at this time.”

