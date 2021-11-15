DeSantis, who has fought against vaccine and mask mandates, wanted to fine both public and private employers who require their workers to receive a coronavirus vaccine. And for the moment, businesses with fewer than 100 employees would face fines of $10,000 per violation, while larger businesses would be fined $50,000.
Several exemptions would be included, however — similar to what the Biden administration allows.
DeSantis also wanted businesses with vaccine requirements to be stripped of liability protection the state gave them at the beginning of the pandemic. That demand was quashed quickly and did not make it into the proposed legislation.
“I knew it wasn’t going to happen,” state Sen. Jeff Brandes, a Republican from St. Petersburg, said Monday. Brandes wrote the bill passed earlier this year that protects businesses from being sued over coronavirus cases and was sure both parties and the business community “were going to be strongly aligned” against undoing that.
“So I didn’t worry too much about that,” he added. “It seemed like a radical departure from Republican values to unleash the trial bar onto small businesses.”
Another item on DeSantis’s wishlist — removing Florida from the jurisdiction of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is set to enforce the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private employers — probably won’t advance either, according to Brandes.
“That’s where I think you’re going to see the bulk of the pushback,” Brandes said several hours into the special session’s opening day. “That’s where I have the majority of my concerns. . . . The state of Florida will not break off from OSHA. I don’t think there’s any desire to spin up a whole new bureaucracy within the state” to replace the federal agency.
Brandes also said any laws passed that fine employers won’t be retroactive. Some of Florida’s large employers, including the Walt Disney Co., issued vaccine mandates for workers over the summer as the delta variant of the coronavirus surged and hospitalizations and deaths spiked.
State Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat from Miami, described the proposed laws as unnecessary and “creating extra layers of confusion and regulation and control.”
“For the governor, it’s in one breath, ‘Keep Florida free,’ but this is all confusing and expensive,” Pizzo said.
Pizzo said he has talked to Republican colleagues who also have concerns, albeit private ones for the moment. “When they’re being honest, they understand that there are a lot of limitations and nonworkable sections” of the governor’s proposals, he said. “I don’t know that they’re going to voice that to anybody, but maybe they’ll try to work through them with us.”
State Sen. Janet Cruz, a Democrat from Tampa, said the special session is “just theater.”
“I really do believe that our citizens want real-life legislation that supports them. They want a strong economy, they want to be healthy, they want safe communities,” Cruz said. “It’s unfortunate that we’re required to be a part of this theater.”
Cruz and Pizzo spoke at a news conference along with state Sen. Tina Polsky (D). Polsky recently became the subject of hate mail and threats after she made public an encounter with Joseph Ladapo, the state’s new surgeon general. Polsky was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and she said that when Ladapo came to her office last month, he refused her request to put on a mask while they talked.
Polsky said the entire special session could have been avoided.
“If everybody had gotten the vaccination when they should have,” she said, “we wouldn’t be here.”