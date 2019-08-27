Former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr., right, shakes the hand of his Jackson, Miss., voting precinct bailiff Herbert Broome, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, after voting at his Jackson, Miss., precinct. Waller is in a runoff race against Lt. Governor Tate Reeves for the GOP nomination for governor. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

JACKSON, Miss. — Amid some problems at the polls, Mississippi voters on Tuesday were choosing a Republican nominee for governor — either second-term Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves or retired state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr.

Reeves, 45, fell just short of a majority in a three-person GOP primary Aug. 6. He’s endorsed by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited to two terms by state law, and by Republican former Gov. Haley Barbour.

Waller, 67, is endorsed by the candidate eliminated in the first round of voting, state Rep. Robert Foster, and by some former state Republican Party chairmen.

The GOP runoff winner will advance to the Nov. 5 general election to face Jim Hood, the state’s four-term attorney general who is trying to become Mississippi’s first Democratic governor since Ronnie Musgrove was unseated in 2003 after a single term.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Election officials had not released turnout numbers. Some minor problems cropped up with a small number of voting machines: Three votes were cast on a machine in Vardaman before a problem was reported and the machine was taken out of service. At a precinct in Houlka, a problem was reported after nine votes were cast. In that case a technician checked the machine and found it to be operating correctly. Earlier Tuesday, a machine in northern Mississippi’s Lafayette County was reported to be switching votes from one candidate to another, affecting 19 votes, said Anna Moak, spokeswoman for the Mississippi secretary of state’s office.

A Waller supporter in Lafayette County, Ethan Peterson, shot video of that machine, which he said already had an X next to Reeves’ name when he inserted a card to start his ballot. He tried several times to vote for Waller and said he called a poll worker over for help.

“I told them, ‘I’m not going to vote at all if I’m going to vote for Tate,’” Peterson said.

Peterson said he and the poll worker figured out how to clear the screen, and he was able to vote for Waller.

Lafayette County Circuit Clerk Baretta Mosley told the AP that all of the county’s voting machines were functioning properly when they were tested Friday. She said a machine can fall out of calibration and malfunction if it is later dropped or handled roughly.

Moak also said that in the state’s largest county, Hinds, some electronic poll books used by Republicans were not showing whether people had voted in the Democratic primary Aug. 6. People who vote in one party’s primary are banned from voting in the other party’s runoff. Moak said poll workers were checking voters’ history on paper records that were on hand as a backup.

Mississippi, Kentucky and Louisiana are the only states electing a governor this year. Mississippi’s is the only race without an incumbent.

Reeves served two terms as state treasurer before being elected lieutenant governor in 2011 and has pushed tax cuts through the Republican-controlled state Senate.

Waller, a retired brigadier general in the Mississippi National Guard, is the son of the late Gov. Bill Waller Sr., a moderate Democrat who served from 1972 to 1976.

The two Republicans have clashed over state spending.

Waller has said Mississippi should consider increasing its gasoline tax for the first time since 1987 to help fix crumbling highways and dangerous bridges. He also wants to eliminate part of the state income tax.

Reeves agrees about the income tax but opposes a gas tax increase. He says a plan set by the Legislature last year that included authorization for a state lottery will help pay for infrastructure. The lottery is scheduled to start up late this year.

Waller also has said Mississippi should allow people with low-income jobs to purchase health insurance coverage through Medicaid. Most states have expanded Medicaid to the working poor, an option under the federal health overhaul that President Barack Obama signed into law in 2010. Waller says an injection of more federal money could help Mississippi’s struggling rural hospitals. Reeves says he opposes adding people to Medicaid.

In the south Mississippi city of Picayune on Tuesday, Joe Landrum, 85, and his wife, Helen Landrum, 74, both voted for Reeves.

“I like his record. You know what he stands for and what his platform is,” said Joe Landrum, the owner of a florist shop who wore his green work apron into a Methodist church to vote.

Both Landrums emphatically oppose Medicaid expansion and the gas tax. They said Bryant’s endorsement of Reeves also influenced their decision to vote for Reeves.

Only one issue mattered to Emily Moseley, 26, who is in her final semester of studying to become a teacher and said she voted for Waller.

“Education,” she said as she left the Picayune polling place. She likes Waller’s stance on fully funding Mississippi schools. “Nothing else really mattered to me,” Moseley said.

Hood has said he wants to expand Medicaid and put more money into fixing roads and bridges, but he hasn’t specified a funding plan. He also has said he wants to reduce Mississippi’s 7% grocery tax by at least half — and possibly eliminate it altogether.

The general election ballot includes two gubernatorial candidates who are running low-budget campaigns: the Constitution Party’s Bob Hickingbottom and independent David Singletary.

Associated Press reporter Kevin McGill in Picayune, Mississippi, contributed to this report.

