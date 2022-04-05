GOP Rep. Fred Upton will not seek reelection

GOP Rep. Upton will not seek reelection Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), one of 10 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, will not seek reelection in November after more than three decades in office. Upton, who has represented parts of southwestern Michigan since 1987, announced his decision on the House floor Tuesday morning. Upton noted that he had worked with seven presidential administrations and seven House speakers, and said that “none of them would call me a rubber stamp.” Upton was for many years chairman of the House Energy Committee, and touted his co-sponsorship of the 21st Century Cures Act to boost medical research and ease drug approvals as one of his signature achievements. The bill was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2016.

Upton received blowback from much of the Republican base after voting with Democrats to impeach Trump last year over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He remained steadfast that it was Congress’s role to hold Trump accountable and blasted the former president for having “expressed no regrets” for the attack on the Capitol.

Upton also later backed the bipartisan infrastructure bill and received death threats afterward for helping President Biden score a legislative win.

Because of redistricting in Michigan, a new map forced Upton into the same seat as Rep. Bill Huizenga, a pro-Trump Republican.

Of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, Upton will become the fourth to leave Congress rather than seek reelection.

In a statement through his political action committee, Trump appeared to both celebrate and mock Upton’s decision not to run again.

“UPTON QUITS!” Trump said. “4 down and 6 to go. Others losing badly, who’s next?”

Upton is the 48th lawmaker leaving Congress after their term ends this year.

— Amy B Wang and David Weigel

Brothers arrested in Sacramento shooting

Sacramento police have arrested a second and third suspect in the mass shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen more near a downtown nightlife district early Sunday.

Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun, while Daviyonne Dawson, 31, was arrested on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, police said.

News of Dawson’s arrest came as the first “related suspect” in the shooting, 26-year-old Deandrae Martin — Smiley Martin’s younger brother — was scheduled to make his first court appearance. The younger Martin is charged with assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Officials have noted that none of the charges filed as of Tuesday were for homicide related to Sunday’s shooting. Sacramento police said detectives did not believe the gun recovered from Dawson was used in the shooting.

The elder Martin, whose arrest was announced Tuesday, remains hospitalized under police supervision. Martin was among the dozen people seriously wounded and will be transferred to the county jail once his medical care is complete, police said.

Investigators are working to untanglethe chaotic scene where gunfire broke out just after 2 a.m. Sunday along a stretch of downtown Sacramento known for bars and clubs one block from the state Capitol.

— Kim Bellware

and Graham Womack

1 killed in Texas as storms sweep South

Violent storms killed one person in Texas on Tuesday as hail pelted communities and high winds knocked trees into power poles elsewhere in the South. Authorities issued a flurry of tornado warnings at the start of what could be two days of violent weather in the region.

In eastern Texas, W. M. Soloman, 71, died when storm winds toppled a tree onto Solomon’s home in Whitehouse, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas, Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said. Officials said at least four homes in the area had trees fall on them.

More than 50,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday afternoon from eastern Texas to South Carolina.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for hours as the storm system tore across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

— Associated Press

