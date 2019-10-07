He added, however, that he does not “view it as an impeachable offense” and believes the House “rushed to impeachment assuming certain things.”

The Columbus Dispatch reports three other Republican senators, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nevada and Susan Collins of Maine have criticized the president’s comments about China, which further fueled an impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House.

Trump praised Portman five days ago, saying “nobody was more honorable.”

