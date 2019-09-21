Gorsuch says he doesn’t recognize the court reflected in media hinting at deep divisions among the nine jurists, and that they get along better than some think.

Officials say the Supreme Court’s justices rule unanimously in 40% of the 70 cases they hear in an October-to-May term.

Gorsuch says he is concerned about the deterioration of civic education. He says about one-third of millennials think it’s important to live in a democracy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.