Under the Delaware Constitution, the governor must appoint a replacement until January 2023.
An election will be held to select the next Register of Wills in November 2022.
Magee is the co-owner of Magee Farms, a family-owned and operated business since 1865 in Sussex County.
Magee currently serves as chair of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment. She has served on the board since 2017. She also serves on the Delaware Board of Charitable Gaming, an appointment by the governor confirmed by the Delaware Senate.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.