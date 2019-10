The Democrat seemed to realize the word might bother people. He said “pardon my language” before he used the N-word followed by a derogatory slur once commonly lobbed against Italians.

Some people were offended anyway.

Black Institute founder Bertha Lewis said Cuomo appears to think he has so much privilege he can say anything.

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he didn’t take offense at Cuomo’s comments. Heastie is the assembly’s first African American leader.

Cuomo’s office declined to comment.

