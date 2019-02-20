DOVER, Del. — A winter storm that dumped snow on the mid-Atlantic region has prompted officials to close state and local government offices in Delaware earlier than usual.

City government offices in Wilmington closed at noon Wednesday because of deteriorating road conditions in northern Delaware, although essential personnel continued to work as scheduled.

State government offices in northern and central Delaware closed at 1:30 p.m., with non-essential employees who live or work in Kent or New Castle counties allowed to go home.

Schools, universities and businesses throughout the state were also closed Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for central and southern Delaware until 4 p.m., and for northern Delaware until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.