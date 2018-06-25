BOSTON — Massachusetts’ governor says he expects a fair and thorough investigation into an improper conduct accusation against his adult son aboard a jetliner.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that he loves his son, but the allegations “are serious and they deserve an independent review,” by the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

The Republican governor said Andrew “A.J.” Baker was fully cooperating.

JetBlue said its crew on a flight from Washington was notified Wednesday night of an encounter between customers.

The plane was met by authorities in Boston.

Baker says no one in state government is involved in the investigation.

No charges have been lodged and Andrew Baker’s attorney has said his client looks forward to resolving the matter.

The U.S. attorney’s office says by policy it cannot confirm or deny an investigation.

