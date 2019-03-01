This photo shows a portion of an open letter published in the Friday, March 1, 2019 edition of The New York Times, signed by a group of business leaders, elected officials and others, urging Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to reconsider the decision to abandon building a headquarters in New York City. The deal would have had Seattle-based Amazon redevelop a site in the Long Island City section of the Queens borough of New York, for one of two new headquarters. The company expected to base 25,000 jobs there. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his efforts to get Amazon back on board with a New York headquarters have not worked — but he doesn’t want the failed Amazon deal to drive other companies away.

The Democratic governor said Friday that he has spoken to Amazon executives in the two weeks since they pulled the plug on a planned secondary headquarters in New York and that they did not indicate they might reconsider.

Cuomo was interviewed on WNYC radio the day an open letter from business leaders appeared in The New York Times urging Amazon not to abandon the New York plans. Amazon officials have not commented on the appeal.

Cuomo said the letter is intended to let other companies to know that New York is “open for business.”

