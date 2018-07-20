LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Maryland’s Republican governor told a group of students at a school where a teen fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and himself that he’d reject a National Rifle Association endorsement if it were offered.

The Washington Post reports that Gov. Larry Hogan met Thursday with students at Great Mills High School.

The students plan a gun-violence awareness rally in Annapolis this weekend and want to expand a law that prohibits leaving a loaded firearm in a location where a child under 16 can access to it. They want the law to cover those under 18.

Hogan, who signed numerous gun control measures after the school shooting, said he’d support the change.

The NRA endorsed Hogan in 2014 and he’s now seeking a second term. He faces a challenge from Democrat Ben Jealous.

