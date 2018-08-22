FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Gretchen Wilson arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson was arrested just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., after a disturbance on an incoming flight. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Grammy-winning country music star Gretchen Wilson has been arrested at a Connecticut airport after what was described as a minor disturbance on an incoming flight.

Wilson has been charged with breach of peace.

State police responded to Bradley International Airport, in Windsor Locks, just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say while talking to Wilson she “became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance.” The 45-year-old Wilson was taken into custody. Bail was set at $1,000.

Wilson, of Lebanon, Tennessee, is expected in court Wednesday. Her case was not listed on the docket and it couldn’t be determined if she has a lawyer.

She won the Best Female Country Vocal Performance Grammy in 2004 for the song “Redneck Woman.” She was scheduled to perform an invitation-only show Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun casino.

