Hassell, who was born in Corsicana, was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right.” Hassell was living in Waco but had been staying with a woman at an apartment in Grand Prairie, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
According to surveillance video and witness interviews, Hassell had left the apartment to go to the woman’s car. Detectives determined Antone shot Hassell and stole the car.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Fort Worth Star-Telegram.