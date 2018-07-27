LAS VEGAS — A grand jury’s refusal to indict a former Las Vegas police officer who used a chokehold in the death of an unarmed man last year is drawing complaints from the dead man’s mother and others.

The decision handed down Thursday means Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson could seek a court hearing or dismiss charges including involuntary manslaughter filed last year.

If the case is dismissed, prosecutors could air it in a non-court public forum used in Las Vegas after police-involved deaths.

That announcement could come next week in the case involving Kenneth Christopher Lopera (LOH’-pehr-ah).

Tashii Brown died in May 2017 after police say Lopera violated department stun gun and use-of-force policies, including use of an unapproved neck restraint that the Clark County coroner said caused Brown’s asphyxiation.

