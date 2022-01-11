Soon after the video of Wallen was published on TMZ, the country singer apologized and told fans not to defend his racist language. But his fans have galvanized their support for him, boosting his streaming numbers when radio stations were pulling him off playlists. Wallen himself acknowledged a lack of awareness when asked on “Good Morning America” in July of last year about whether country music had a problem with race. “It would seem that way, yeah. I haven’t really sat and thought about that,” he replied.