“I have long appreciated Grand Teton National Park for the treasure it is to all our citizens. Now I hope I will not have to remember it as an example of federal disregard for the sovereignty of the states,” Gordon wrote.

Gordon said he looked forward to a “more fruitful conversation” about ways to address the mountain goats more cooperatively with the National Park Service.

The Park Service suspended the flights since Friday’s initial effort, which was “effective towards meeting our objective,” park spokeswoman Denise Germann said Monday.

“We are taking a pause in operations and will continue our conversations with our partners at the state,” Germann added.

She said she didn’t know how many goats had been killed. She said Gordon’s letter contributed to the decision to stop the flights, but she did not mention Bernhardt’s role.

The Park Service seeks to eradicate about 100 nonnative mountain goats for the benefit of about 100 native bighorn sheep, saying the goats compete with the sheep for food and habitat and can spread diseases, including pneumonia, to the native animals.

The Park Service released a plan in January to use a combination of shooters on the ground and on contracted helicopters before goats become too plentiful to be easily eliminated from the craggy mountains. Foul weather postponed a previous plan for aerial shooting in January.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Couple in 70s survive in woods for a week

A couple who went missing in the woods of Northern California for a week survived by drinking from a muddy puddle and eating fern fronds, said rescuers who had given up hopes of finding them alive.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, were found Saturday in a densely forested area near Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet about 30 miles north of San Francisco, and were airlifted to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

Kiparsky and Irwin were last seen Feb. 14 at a vacation cottage near Inverness, a town at the foot of the bay. The couple from Palo Alto never checked out the next day as planned and failed to show up for an appointment on Feb. 16.

On Valentine’s Day the couple, who knew the area, went for a hike before returning home. But with the moon waning and the thick canopy of pines and oaks overhead, darkness fell early and the couple was quickly lost.