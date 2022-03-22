The petition falls under Wisconsin's so-called John Doe law, which allows citizens to ask judges to approve charges if prosecutors initially refuse to file any.

Kenny shot and killed Robinson in a darkened stairwell in a home on Madison’s east side in 2015. Kenny responded to reports that Robinson had allegedly assaulted two people.

Kenny said he encountered Robinson in the stairwell leading up to the home’s second-floor apartment and that Robinson punched him in the head, forcing him to fire to protect himself.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, who is Black, announced in May 2015 that Kenny would not face charges in the case. Robinson’s mother, Andrea Irwin, settled a federal civil rights lawsuit with the city of Madison in February 2017 for $3.3 million.

Robinson’s grandmother, Irwin-Henry, contends that Kenny lied about what happened in the stairwell and questioned his decision to enter the home without backup. She said in a statement filed with her petition that she waited seven years to seek charges because she wasn’t aware of the John Doe law and didn’t have money to hire an attorney.