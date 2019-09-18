RAPID CITY, S.D. — A grandmother has been sentenced in South Dakota to 9½ years in prison for being an accessory to the beating death of her 2-year-old grandson.

Federal Judge Jeffrey Vixen gave 51-year-old Sonya Dubray a sentence longer than guidelines recommend on Tuesday afternoon in Rapid City. Viken asked Dubray how she didn’t know her grandson, Kylen Shangreaux, was murdered when she found him unresponsive in Porcupine.

The Rapid City Journal says Dubray, in a deal with prosecutors, earlier pleaded guilty to being an accessory to second-degree murder in the July 2016 beating death.

Dubray’s daughter, the child’s mother, was sentenced last year to 40 years in prison for fatally beating her son. The grandmother did not call 911 right away after finding the boy unresponsive and lied to federal investigators.

