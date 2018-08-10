CONCORD, N.H. — First his Hollywood star, now his New Hampshire granite.

New Hampshire State Police say someone smashed a granite block inscribed with President Donald Trump’s name early Friday. The block had been part of a display along the sidewalk outside the State Library that showcases winners of the New Hampshire presidential primary. Trump’s block had been the last one in the line, marking his 2016 win in the GOP primary.

Police say the block was smashed and scattered on the grass and street.

Last month, a man used a pickax to destroy Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The West Hollywood City Council later approved a resolution seeking the star’s removal, citing the president’s disturbing treatment of women.

