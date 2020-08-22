Those addressing health equity issues in New Castle County can complete a grant application and submit a proposal to receive funding to continue or expand their efforts to address health disparities in vulnerable communities, the county said.
The funds will be available through a “competitive grant process” starting on Monday, August 24.
This grant program is part of New Castle County’s CARES Act Task Force’s Promote Health Equity Committee, which launched in June.
