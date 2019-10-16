The car has 22 seats in the rear designated for African Americans so that it complied with segregation laws. It needs extensive renovation, including asbestos removal.

The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources says it’s one of few such cars held by a museum for public viewing. Another one is at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

