Matson’s pastor, Kaleb Hurley, said he has a long road ahead of him, but has responded to questions by squeezing a finger or giving a thumbs-up sign, the Star Tribune reported.

The bullet entered the front of Matson’s head and exited the back, Hurley explained.

“It’s a miracle that he’s alive,” he said.

Tyler Janovsky, 37, the man accused of shooting Matson and firing at two other officers, has been charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder. Maston and another officer returned fire, hitting Janovsky twice. He sustained injuries that didn’t threaten his life.

As the swelling from Matson’s head wound subsides, doctors are able to do more tests and caregivers are encouraged by the changes they’ve seen, Hurley said.

Matson, 32, is a husband and father to two young girls.