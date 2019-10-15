HBO Max debuts in spring 2020. It is among several new streamers, including ones from Disney and Apple, that will be competing for customers with familiar and high-profile projects.
“Grease” has dropped in on TV before with a 2016 live production on Fox that featured Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens. The original film starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.
The spinoff’s cast and debut date weren’t announced.
