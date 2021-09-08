A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org
TODAY’S TOP STORIES
NORTH CAROLINA
IN BRIEF:
— FATHER DROWNS — Police say a North Carolina father has drowned after trying to save his son from a tidal current.
— SHOOTING DEATH-TODDLER — Police in North Carolina have arrested a man in the shooting death last month of a 23-month-old child.
— XGR—REDISTRICTING — North Carolina legislators are going outside Raleigh to hear from residents about how General Assembly and congressional districts should be redrawn for the next decade.
____
VIRGINIA
CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-RICHMOND
RICHMOND, Va. — ne of the nation’s largest Confederate monuments has come down in the former capital of the Confederacy. The figure of Gen. Robert E. Lee atop a horse towered over Richmond, Virginia, for more than a century. It was lowered to the ground Wednesday morning, and a work crew began cutting it into pieces. A crowd of onlookers erupted in cheers and song. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the statue’s removal last summer, citing nationwide pain over the death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis. Litigation tied up his plans until the Supreme Court of Virginia cleared the way last week. By Denise Lavoie and Sarah Rankin. SENT: 930 words, photos, video.
SEPT 11-AL QAIDA EXPLAINER
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The terror group al-Qaida under Osama bin Laden grew into a generational threat to America that culminated in its Sept. 11, 2001, attack that brought down the World Trade Center in New York. It was born out of the 1980s war against the Soviet Union’s occupation of Afghanistan. It also represented a new kind of danger, a war not against a nation per se but a shadowy network of financiers, acolytes and suicide bombers that continues even after bin Laden’s killing at the hands of U.S. Navy SEALs in 2011 in Pakistan. Others have followed their model to even-more horrific results. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 390 words, photos.
SHIPYARD UPGRADE
KITTERY, Maine — Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro says growing threats around the world underscore the importance of a $1.7 billion upgrade at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. SENT: 260 words, photos.
NAVY HELICOPER CRASH
SAN DIEGO — A Navy narrative of a fatal helicopter crash off Southern California last week says the aircraft experienced side-to-side vibrations that caused the main rotor to hit the deck of an aircraft carrier while landing. SENT: 280 words, photos.
___
MARYLAND/DELAWARE
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has scheduled a news conference to give an update on COVID-19. About 400 words.
VIRUS OUTBREAK
WASHINGTON — The summer that was supposed to mark America’s independence from COVID-19 is instead drawing to a close with the U.S. more firmly under the tyranny of the virus, with deaths per day back up to where they were in March. By Matthew Perrone and Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 730 words, photos.
IN BRIEF:
— RABID FOX — Delaware health officials say a fox that bit a person in Greenwood last week has tested positive for rabies.
— WILMINGTON-FOUR SHOT — Wilmington Police say four people were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting.
— SHOOTING-UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — Baltimore County police have charged a 19-year-old Greenbelt man, who they say fired a gun at an unsanctioned gathering of hundreds of people at Towson University, striking himself and two others.
___
SPORTS:
BBA--ROYALS-ORIOLES
BALTIMORE — Matt Harvey starts for the Orioles against Mike Minor of the Royals. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET.
BBN--NATIONALS-BRAVES
ATLANTA — Left-hander Sean Nolin is expected to start for Washington as the Nationals continue their three-game series at the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. By Charles Odum. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 7:20 p.m.
FBN--WASHINGTON-SAMUEL
Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel did not practice because of a groin injury that has bothered him for months. The setback puts Samuel’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 200 words, file photo. UPCOMING: 450 words by 6 p.m. EDT.
FBN--PANTHERS-DARNOLD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold gears up to face his former team, the New York Jets, in the season opener on Sunday. Darnold was traded to the Panthers earlier this offseason after going 13-25 in three seasons with the Jets. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos by 6 p.m. ET
FBN--RAVENS-BELL
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad, adding another backfield option in the aftermath of J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending injury. By Noah Trister. 150 words. Will be UPDATED: 600 words, photos by 4 p.m. ET.