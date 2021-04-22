A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

EXCESSIVE FORCE LAWSUIT-LIBRARIAN

RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal lawsuit filed by a Georgia woman claims officers from North Carolina used excessive force during a traffic stop in 2019 when they pulled her from the car by her hair and tore her rotator cuff. UPCOMING: 430 words.

NORTH CAROLINA DEPUTY-SHOOTING

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff says the deputy who shot and killed a man while serving a search warrant has been put on leave pending an investigation. By Gary D. Robertson and Denise Lavoie. SENT:950 words, photos. Updates upcoming.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICER TRIAL-OTHER DEATHS

While Tuesday’s conviction in the trial of Derek Chauvin was hailed as a sign of progress in the fight for equal justice, it still leaves unanswered difficult questions about law enforcement’s use of force and systemic racism in policing. The verdict in the Chauvin case might not be quickly repeated, even as the list of those killed at the hands of police grows. By Lindsay Whitehurst and Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 1250 words. With photos.

IN BRIEF:

— BRUSH FIRE-DAMAGE: Wind-driven wildfire damages structures in South Carolina, near the North Carolina line.

VIRGINIA

LEGISLATURES-DEATH PENALTY

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Since 2019, Democratic-majority legislatures in Colorado, New Hampshire and Virginia have done away with the death penalty. Yet Nevada’s repeal effort faces significant hurdles. Advocates on both sides say the contrast among the states underscores how the death penalty continues to jumble partisan divides. By Sam Metz. SENT: 800 words.

DC STATEHOOD

WASHINGTON — Proponents of statehood for Washington, D.C., face a milestone moment in their decades-long movement to reshape the American political map. SENT: 800 words, photos. By Ashraf Khalil. Will be updated.

IN BRIEF:

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

NEWSPAPER SHOOTING

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A pretrial hearing is scheduled in the case of a man who has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible by reason of insanity to killing five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper. UPCOMING.

IN BRIEF:

