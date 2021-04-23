A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF:

—CONVICTED FELON-FIREARM CHARGE: A North Carolina man has been arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon after attempting to kill a woman, according to a federal prosecutor.

— CONSERVANCY-LAND DONATION: The founder of a North Carolina-based video games company has made a significant land donation that will help preserve a haven for wildlife and provide refuge for a rare species.

___

VIRGINIA

PARK POLICE SHOOTING

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments on whether Virginia prosecutors can bring manslaughter charges against two U.S. Park Police officers accused of fatally shooting an unarmed motorist in 2017. SENT: 160 words. Will be updated.

IN BRIEF:

— SEXUAL ASSAULT-MASSAGE THERAPIST: A Virginia massage therapist was arrested and accused of several sexual assault charges, authorities said.

— WEST VIRGINIA AIRPORT FLIGHTS: All nonstop flights that were suspended last year due to the coronavirus pandemic in Charleston, West Virginia, will be fully restored after American Airlines announced the resumption of service to Philadelphia.

___

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

NEWSPAPER SHOOTING

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A pretrial hearing is scheduled in the case of a man who has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible by reason of insanity to killing five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper.

IN BRIEF:

___