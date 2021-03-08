Lansing was 181-164 in 11 seasons at Indiana State, including 15-10 this season. The Sycamores won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and played in the NCAA tournament during Lansing’s first season. He had six winning seasons.
“While I am disappointed, I understand the business side of college athletics,” Lansing said. “I’d like to thank Sherard for our open and honest conversations over the last two days.”
