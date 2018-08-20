ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Miss America chairwoman Gretchen Carlson has struck back against the reigning Miss America, saying Cara Mund’s allegations that Carlson and others have bullied and silenced her has led to the loss of $75,000 in scholarship money for this year’s contestants.

In a Twitter post late Sunday night whose authenticity was verified by the Miss America Organization, Carlson, the former Fox News host, wrote that she was “surprised and saddened beyond words” by Mund’s letter on Friday complaining of how she has been treated during her nearly one year reign as Miss America.

Carlson added “Actions have consequences,” saying the lost scholarship money is “a direct result of the explosive allegations in your letter.”

Mund did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday night.

